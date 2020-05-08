The FREDericksburg Regional Transit bus service has gotten an injection of millions of dollars to help manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the $7.6 million grant in a Thursday news release, which said the bus service will use the funds to “maintain service during the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
FRED buses serve Fredericksburg, along with Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.
Jamie Jackson, Fredericksburg’s director of public transit, said ridership has dropped by about half since the outbreak and that the grant “will help us keep operating.”
She added that passengers using the bus service seem to be sticking to taking essential trips, such as people going to work, many of whom are employed by area grocery stores, or doctor appointments.
The grant funds are part of the CARES Act, which is offering $25 billion to help public transportation agencies stay afloat during the pandemic and the ensuing stay-at-home orders, which has severely curtailed passenger use of such services.
Acting Federal Transit Administration head K. Jane Williams touted the importance of public transit and the grants.
“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges,” she said in the release, “and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19.”
Building a Road and Trail grid system that Encourages and Enhances Bus Ridership.
The pandemic will certainly help encourage a change of behavior. More people will be working from home and offices in our region, which will change traffic patterns that will impact our local roads. The focus should be more on local Roads, Trails and Improving Bus Service.
Improving our Regional transportation System in such a manor means building a road and trail network in conjunction with the FRED Bus service, so as they compliment and enhance each other. The new road should include bus stop lanes next to the trail and bike racks. To go green we must Build the Infrastructure in the population centers which serves the businesses and public facilities that generate the most traffic.
My Road and Trail proposal does just that. It links the densely populated area of Garrisonville with, Embry Mill Park, with Stafford Hospital, with Stafford Courthouse, with the Public Safety Building, with Fire and Rescue station #2, with a proposed dog park, with High density zoned Centreport, with Staffordshire, with a proposed Elementary School site, with a proposed High School site, with high density England Run, with Stafford's biggest employers GEICO and Intuit, with Fire and Rescue Station # 12 with Stafford Lakes, with the New Ball Stadium, with the Expo Center, with Central Park, with apartments in Central Park, with Mary Washington Hospital and with the Spotsylvania mall.
All of those subdivisions, businesses, and public facilities linked together will cut back on traffic congestion, reduce driving time, reduce air pollution, create fuel savings, reduce rescue times and open up our transportation grid for drivers to have more options to avoid the most congested areas.
The best way to massively cut back on the carbon footprint in our region is to create a Transportation and Trail grid system that will encourage biking, reduce peoples driving time and reduce traffic congestion. If this transportation grid reduced just 3 miles of driving time for 25,000 cars it would be equivalent to reducing 75,000 miles per day of driving. At the same time it would reduce traffic congestion of tens of thousands of cars reducing more air pollution.
The trail will encourage people to use it or walk to a bus stop to get to work and those destiny locations. If it rains while they're at work, they can take the bus home. Two main buses can run on an hour loop that would average 1/2 hour apart in two different directions. One running clockwise starting in Aquia going South on Route 1, turning right on Harrison Road, Turning Right on the new Road heading North to the Mall, Central Park, GEICO, to Garrisonville Road and South again. The other Bus can run counter clockwise in the opposite direction, which will improve and enhance the bus service to make it more efficient and desirable for users.
Here's a link to the 14 picture Facebook presentation of the proposal.
https://www.facebook.com/stafford.rebel/posts/2594385730671392
