SPOTSY FRED STOP MOVES TO NEW SITE
FREDericksburg Regional Transit will relocate its Spotsylvania Avenue transfer point on Monday to its new location in the parking lot of Rappahannock Goodwill Industries at 4701 Market St.
The new transfer facility will serve the S1, S4, S5, F2 and F3 FRED bus routes. Each route will continue to serve Stop 26 on Spotsylvania Avenue, but buses will no longer make transfers there.
To better serve customers, the new transfer point has a large shelter, benches, bike racks and solar lighting. It is fully accessible.
The new transfer facility was completed in December 2019 with financial assistance from the Federal Transit Administration, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and Fredericksburg. It is built on land owned by Rappahannock Goodwill Industries and Lakeside Conservancy, both of which provided easements.
