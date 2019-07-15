The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair dedicated a pavilion to the general manager of the fair, Travis Bullock.
The dedication happened just weeks before the fairgrounds open for the 281st annual Agricultural Fair, on the anniversary of Bullock’s 11th year working for the fair.
The fair’s board of directors made the decision to dedicate the pavilion to Bullock about three months ago, without Bullock’s knowledge.
A sign—made by local artist and board member John Wayne Edwards—will hang at the front of the building, marking it as the C. Travis Bullock Pavilion before the fair starts up July 26.
The dedication of the pavilion was kept a secret from Bullock by Becky Kain Dagg, president of the Agricultural Fair, and a few board members. Making sure the dedication was kept a surprise for Bullock until the unveiling of the sign was “one of the hardest things” Dagg has had to do, she said.
“You can’t get anything past him, I’ll tell you. He’s here every day, he notices everything. If there’s anything that’s changed in any way, he’ll notice it, and then he’ll want to know why and where and who,” said Dagg.
Dagg only told a few people about the plans to dedicate the pavilion to Bullock and many didn’t find out until 10 days before the unveiling. When the day finally came, family, friends and community members waited patiently for Bullock to arrive for what they told him was a regular meeting.
Bullock started working at the fair in 2009 after retiring from a previous job. Since Bullock joined the fair, it has experienced notable growth, going from a few events every year to about 40 events per year, said Travis Bullock’s son, Jeremy Bullock, who also works at the fair as the secretary and serves on the board of directors. Dagg also described the growth the fair has undergone since Bullock joined the staff, saying he exceeded everyone’s expectations.
Bullock was brought to tears by the unveiling and thanked everyone for coming out to support him, saying it was a great surprise.
He described it as one of the only times anyone has been able to truly surprise him.
“I had no idea. It’s probably the first time anyone’s ever really—it’s the first time I didn’t know what was going on. I was totally surprised and it’s just a shock, I’ve got such a good board, a lot of good people working here,” said Bullock.
“As a family, it’s important for us to have something that my father can be honored by, and yet remembered by down the road,” said Jeremy Bullock. “My father’s a very private person that does not like to be singled out—or he likes the attention but he doesn’t want it. He just wants ‘Thank you, you did a good job,’ and move on to the next event.”
Dagg said the dedication was overdue and that Bullock “certainly does deserve it.”
“It is something I will always cherish,” said Bullock during a speech after the unveiling.