Fredericksburg Public Schools and Spotsylvania County Public Schools announced Thursday that schools will close starting Friday through March 22.
Both divisions, along with Stafford County Public Schools, will be on spring break from Monday to March 20.
Fredericksburg Superintendent Marci Catlett said the additional day of closure will give sufficient time for a contracted firm to come in and do a "preventive cleaning" of school buildings.
She said the administrative team will reassess the situation all week to decide if the schools need to be closed for a period of time beyond spring break.
FCPS also announced Thursday that it will cancel all outside building rentals until April 1 and will reassess on March 23 to see if cancellations should continue through April.
The SAT testing scheduled for Saturday at James Monroe High School has also been canceled.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools canceled all extracurricular activities, field trips, athletic practices and games from Friday through the end of spring break.
According to an announcement from Superintendent Scott Baker posted to the division's website, "We will reassess over the next week as additional information is available to guide both school closures and extracurricular activities. Building principals will be providing subsequent communications specific to school events impacted by this decision."
Spotsylvania also moved to make instructional activities available to families in the case that schools stay closed beyond spring break. Suggestions for math, science, physical education, language arts and fine arts-related activities were sent home with elementary students Thursday and are posted online. Instructional resources for middle and high school students will be provided by the students' teachers, the announcement says.
Friday was originally scheduled to be a work day for Stafford County Public School employees, but the division announced earlier this week that it would instead close all school buildings beginning Friday.
King George County Public schools canceled the SAT testing that was to take place at King George High School on Saturday. The division's website does not include information about other closures.
According to a message from Superintendent Robert Benson, the division on Wednesday night investigated a social media message from a student who claimed that a close family member suspected she had been exposed to the coronavirus.
The school division and county health department investigated the claim and found it to be false.
