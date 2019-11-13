Fredericksburg’s controversial slave auction block won’t remain in its historic location at the corner of William and Charles streets for much longer.
City Council voted 6–1 Tuesday to approve a certificate of appropriateness to remove the chunk of grayish Aquia stone by the end of the year, after the Architectural Review Board took no action on the application at its Oct. 14 meeting. ARB members had discussed the certificate at prior meetings, but remained split when a motion was made to deny it. The motion failed, and the board’s 90-day period to reach a decision expired.
Councilman Matt Kelly was the only council member to vote against approving the certificate, which was required because the auction block is in the city’s Historic District.
He also was the lone vote against two other resolutions regarding its removal. One outlined the removal process. The other was for the agreement to loan the block to the Fredericksburg Area Museum at 907 Princess Anne St., where it will go on display in March.
“We’re still going to put something there to commemorate it, so why move it?” Kelly said during discussion about the auction block. “Yes, it’s painful, but sometimes you need to feel that pain and you ask yourself, ‘Why did that happen and what is my responsibility to make sure it doesn’t happen again?’ It still happens today, and it can still happen again, and we need to be ever vigilant to make sure it doesn’t.”
Fredericksburg residents have debated what to do with the what is locally known as the “slave auction block” several times over the last 150 years. The issue arose most recently after the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017.
Residents began contacting City Council members about the auction block and circulating an online petition calling for its removal. Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. asked his fellow council members that August if he, City Manager Tim Baroody and Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw could meet to discuss the next steps about the public’s concerns and report back at the Sept. 26 council meeting.
Frye said that he and Kelly don’t always agree, but thanked him for seconding a motion to take a vote on whether to move the auction block or leave it in place. If it hadn’t been for that, the issue might have died and the International Council of Sites of Conscience (ICSC) might not have been hired to conduct and a year-long series of community conversations not only about the auction block’s fate but also the need to tell a more complete story about African Americans’ role in the city’s history. More than 200 people participated in those sessions.
“I am so proud that we talked to each other and we listened to each other. We did it the right way. We listened to each other. I’ve lived here all my life and I learned things I never knew,” said Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw.
“We’re going to do a much better job and continue the dialogue,” she added. “What has grown out of this has been a very significant dialogue.”
The auction block’s removal and relocation in the Fredericksburg Area Museum will take place in several stages, some of which are already underway.
Dovetail Cultural Resource Group, which did an initial dig at the auction block site to determine how far down it went, has been hired to do additional archaeological excavation at the site to document the stone and its location, and to free it from the ground.
The work, which will cost an estimated $7,852, is expected to begin in mid-December and will include informational boards that the firm will create and display on the sidewalk.
Once Dovetail finishes, Fredericksburg’s Public Works staff will lift the stone and load it onto a pallet that it will create and design. The process is expected to take a day, and the auction block will be taken to a temporary location for weighing and cleaning.
The sidewalk will be repaired, and a bronze medallion approximately the same diameter as the block will be placed in the sidewalk to mark the location. It will be level with the sidewalk and its surface will be blank to allow for inscription, reuse or replacement later.
In addition, a wayside panel similar to others downtown will be installed at the auction block site next month. It will highlight some aspects of the site’s history and explain that the City’s Memorial Advisory Commission will research, develop and oversee the design of the permanent interpretation over the next two years. The design work will build on the work of the ICSC and include many community stakeholders, as well as a liaison from the ARB and technical assistance from the National Park Service.
The city also plans to expand the sidewalks and shorten pedestrian crossings at all four corners of the intersection of William and Charles streets by creating sidewalk bump-outs by July. They’ll be like the ones near the Central Rappahannock Regional Library branch at 1201 Caroline St., and will improve the safety of the site and allow more room for the interpretative signage. This is expected to cost approximately $3,000.
Under the loan agreement with the Fredericksburg Area Museum, the auction block will be moved to the River Gallery on the first floor once it has been cleaned and dried. Although the museum will be closed in January and February for its annual reconfiguration of exhibits, there will be several “hard hat” preview tours during that time to share progress on the auction block exhibit. The museum will reopen in March.
The city’s loan agreement with the museum is for 20 years with a review every five years. FAM has agreed to opportunities for free admission and after-hours access. It estimates that the costs of creating an exhibit space for the slave auction block will be close to $14,500, which the city will cover.
