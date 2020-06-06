As of Saturday, there were 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District, but the number of people hospitalized with the disease had dropped.
Health officials have maintained that as more testing becomes available, more people will test positive for the virus, and that the more significant indicators of the disease—and a community’s ability to deal with it—are hospitalization and death rates. Saturday’s report from the local health district showed one new hospitalization and a total of 27 patients in the area’s three hospitals.
The previous Saturday, May 30, there were two new patients hospitalized and 32 total patients.
Likewise, statewide deaths have continued to go up, but not by the rates seen two months ago. There were 1,460 deaths reported statewide on Saturday, an increase of seven from the previous day. Compare that to April 15 when the statewide death toll jumped by 41 in a 24-hour reporting period.
Statewide, there were 49,397 cases reported Saturday. Of that total, 5,054 people—or only one out of every 10 with the virus—have had such severe symptoms, they needed to be hospitalized.
As of Saturday, 19 people in the local health district had died from COVID-19. That included seven deaths among 634 cases in Spotsylvania County; five deaths among 765 in Stafford County; no deaths in Fredericksburg, which has reported 192 cases; four deaths in King George County, which has had 73 cases; and three deaths in Caroline, which has had 83 cases.
Elsewhere in the region, Culpeper County has reported eight deaths among 745 cases; Fauquier County, six deaths and 345 cases; Orange County, two deaths and 117 cases; and Westmoreland County, one death and 81 cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.