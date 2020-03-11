University of Mary Washington and Germanna Community College officials announced Wednesday they will cancel in-person classes to mitigate the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
All UMW classes will be canceled Thursday and Friday to provide faculty time to prepare to move classes to online formats, according to a letter from UMW President Troy Paino. All instruction will move to online and alternate learning options for a three-week period, beginning March 16 and continuing through April 3, pending further developments.
All on-campus events and programs between Thursday and April 6 are canceled. But Paino’s statement emphasized the university will remain open with operations and services continuing with minimal interruptions.
“Please also continue our tradition of care for one another,” the letter reads. “We encourage you to acknowledge the hard work of the people working in residence halls, facilities, services and classrooms as they prioritize student learning and the safety of all members of our community.”
Germanna, which will move classes online starting March 20 after an extended spring break, said the action was taken “out of an abundance of caution and to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19, its spread and the potential strain on area hospitals and clinics,” according to a Wednesday afternoon news release.
All classes will resume through virtual or alternative methods starting March 23, until at least April 3, the release states.
Germanna also canceled all events through April 6.
All locations will be closed for “extensive sanitizing and cleaning” on March 20, 27 and April 3, according to the release. Employees should not report to work on those days.
Local public school divisions are also starting to make plans for how instructional activities will continue if school buildings must close.
Decisions to close would be made in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health and the Rappahannock Area Health District, school officials said earlier this week.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are nine “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19—the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2—in Virginia, including one in Spotsylvania County.
According to an update from Spotsylvania County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Baker, which was posted Tuesday to the division website, the state health department has not let the division know of any contact between the person affected and the school division.
Division spokesperson René Daniels said Tuesday that “as of this moment,” there are no plans to cancel school activities.
Daniels said building principals and the central office instructional team have been meeting to develop “viable” plans for continuing instruction should schools need to close.
“Understanding the need to provide equity and support the diverse needs of our community, instructional services would incorporate both virtual and print learning opportunities,” Daniels said.
Stafford County Public Schools on Tuesday cancelled all field trips starting March 12 and all large, indoor gatherings effective immediately.
Superintendent Scott Kizner communicated the information in a March 10 letter to school principals.
According to division spokesperson Sherrie Johnson, “a decision has not yet been made on prom, graduation or sporting events just yet.”
In his letter, Kizner told building principals that, in the case of school closing for an extended period of time, the division would share “suggested home activities” for students in preschool through 8th grade and that high school teachers have been asked to provide suggested at-home learning activities for their students.
“All at-home learning activities will be optional for students to complete and not graded,” Kizner said.
He said the school division would be calling families “in the next day or so” to determine whether students need hard copies of the learning activities.
Kizner also said school staff should take home any personal belongings at the end of the week in case a decision is made to close school beyond spring break, which for Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg begins Friday, March 13 and runs through March 20.
Fredericksburg Public Schools is also making preparations for continuing instruction should schools need to close.
Superintendent Marci Catlett wrote in a March 10 update that, “Staff have been very mindful of the need to provide equity and support to our diverse student population.”
Catlett said school buildings would be cleaned and sanitized during spring break. Kizner said Stafford’s custodial staff would also be performing additional cleaning during the break.
Fredericksburg schools canceled several upcoming events, such as Walker-Grant Middle School’s International Night and the division’s parent-faculty basketball tournament games.
