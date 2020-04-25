THE SON of a Marine officer, Corey Colson grew up all over the world, from Bahrain to Maine.
The Fredericksburg resident graduated high school at 16 and pondered what to study in college.
“As the middle child of five, I’d always been a bit of a caregiver,” said the 32-year-old. “After a lot of self-reflection—largely because my grandmother was seriously ill and my mother had a fresh cancer diagnosis—I decided to pursue nursing.
“My primary influence was to heal them, to get them well. It’s where my heart was and I realized it was also a good career fit for me, as I loved science.”
Colson made good on his effort, earning a nursing degree and eventually adding to it with a bachelor of science and certifications in critical care and trauma nursing.
He initially worked in intensive care at Mary Washington Hospital, grateful to be there when his mother was being treated. He was also glad and “fulfilled” to provide nursing care for his mother at home, helping her as she battled and finally succumbed to the disease.
“After she passed, it was a bit of a paradigm shift for me,” said Colson.
He eventually shifted to work at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, where he helped create a chest pain and stroke program.
But as time went by, Colson said he felt the need for a major change.
“There was this nagging sense in me that the caregiver role had been fulfilled. What got me there had sort of died along with my mom,” he said. “At times, nursing is a difficult field to be in as a man. I increasingly had a sense that my hands needed physical work.”
The father of three had put himself through college by doing all sorts of manual labor. At one point, he sold and installed hardwood and tile flooring. It was the sort of work he missed while employed as a nurse.
“I like getting dirty and doing physical work,” he said.
His wife Meghan—whom he met when they were both nurses in intensive care—played a key role in helping him to find his next career.
“She asked me one day to think about what it was, deep down, that I wanted to do,” he said. “When I told her that I really missed working with my hands, she said I probably knew what I had to do.”
A long conversation with a friend and neighbor, Jason Lawrence, helped him find that next thing. Together, last June, they launched a company called Cre-tek Surface Solutions to tap what Colson called the “niche market” of concrete grinding and polishing, epoxy flooring and other related services.
The partners operated out of their garages for a while, then moved to a space in a Spotsylvania County industrial park, where they stored grinders, polishers and other equipment.
The company enjoyed a fast start as the partners turned to family and their own savings to support a business that was soon providing new life for old and damaged concrete floors.
He’s always looking for new approaches and opportunities, so Colson said he’s now shifting gears to create a two new companies that he’ll operate with his wife.
One is called Meghan’s Supply & Design, and Colson said it will continue to provide the concrete grinding and polishing, as well as the installation of epoxy surfaces. Another component of the business will function as a supplier for the equipment used in concrete grinding and polishing.
The couple will also run a business called Packmule, a labor and staffing agency for the construction, landscaping and handyman trades.
“We’re branching off, my wife and I doing this now as a family business,” said Colson.
The former critical care nurse said that when he initially started doing the concrete work, he immediately knew his shift from medicine to a contracting business was the right move for him.
“As a man working in the nursing field, I’d missed male camaraderie and the ability to be fulfilled by physical work,” he said. “And I threw myself into studying this new industry with a passion that I hadn’t felt since my early days in nursing.”
Excited about the technology and chemistry involved, Colson can talk at length about the concrete grinding and sealing trade.
“We take an old, crappy floor and turn it into a beautiful piece of art,” said Colson of his company’s approach. “If you grind the concrete down, you can bring the beauty out of the stones in it. After we’ve done that, we can pour on a topping, add dyes and do many other things to create the sort of long-wearing floor a customer wants.”
He said much of the work happens with grinders that spin pads impregnated with diamond and metals that cut into old concrete.
“There’s science involved as well, as we test for pH, moisture and chemical content,” said Colson.
Structural and other repairs are often necessary for his team to transform old concrete into a gleaming new surface.
“If you grind it down, you can really bring out the beauty of the stones,” he said.
Colson thinks there’s huge potential for the couple’s new business in the residential sphere.
“And we hope to especially grow the supply of building materials and the installation of hardwood and tile flooring,” he said. “We think there are real prospects for the supply and vending parts of our new business.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.