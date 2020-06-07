Locally and statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed sharply in a 24-hour period this weekend. There were 1,874 cases reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District on Sunday, up 127 cases from Saturday, and 50,681 cases in Virginia, up 1,284 cases from Saturday.
Local health officials believe the increase “may be a result of a backlog from last week,” when the state site didn’t report all the district’s cases, said Allison Balmes–John, district spokesperson.
The district’s report on Sunday showed eight new patients with the virus had been admitted to the area’s three hospitals. That’s higher than in recent weeks, when zero to four new patients were admitted daily. However, the total number of patients hospitalized, according to Sunday’s report, was 31 people, which is consistent with recent daily numbers. Hospitalization totals vary from day to day, not just because new patients are admitted, but also because people are discharged or transferred to other facilities.
As of Sunday, there were 803 cases in Stafford County; 695 in Spotsylvania County; 208 in Fredericksburg; 90 in Caroline County; and 78 in King George County. Spotsylvania recorded the area’s biggest increase in daily patients—up 61 cases from Saturday.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 764 cases in Culpeper County; 355 in Fauquier County; 117 in Orange county; and 81 in Westmoreland.
As of Sunday, 1,472 Virginians had died from COVID-19.
