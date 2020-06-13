The Fredericksburg area reached another benchmark in COVID-19 cases on Saturday: more than 2,000 local residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
As of Saturday, 2,023 people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford are dealing with the disease or have recovered from it. Of that total, 188 people have needed to be hospitalized, meaning the most people with the disease—more than 9 of every 10—have had mild or moderate cases which did not require hospital admission. The 26 reported deaths do not include the seventh victim of a long-term care facility in Spotsylvania Countyand represent a mortality rate that’s slightly above 1 percent of total cases.
Health officials say some of the increase in positive cases is due to more test kits being available. For instance, CVS Health announced last week that it has six pharmacies in the Fredericksburg area where residents can get tested for free, whether they have insurance or not. CVS is among about 30 medical offices and clinics in the Fredericksburg area offering tests. A complete list of sites is available on the Virginia Department of Health website.
Another factor in increasing numbers may be due to Virginia’s move to reopen businesses and relax some of the shutdown rules that went into effect in March. The first phase of that plan started May 15, and it’s interesting to compare local health district totals on May 13 to June 13.
There were 838 cases locally a month ago. Of that total, 122 people had been hospitalized and 14 people had died.
“We continue to see COVID-19 spreading in our community, as we can see by the outbreaks that have occurred in our district,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
She’s referring to 17 outbreaks—defined by the state as two or more cases linked by a person, place or time—that have occurred at four long-term care facilities; 10 businesses, including numerous offices, a hotel, grocery store and fast-food restaurant; two child care settings; and one medical clinic.
The death toll at the area’s worst outbreak, Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center in Spotsylvania County, reached seven residents, as of Saturday. The facility received all the results from its June 5 testing and reported that a total of 83 people have the illness: 56 residents and 27 staff members, said Jennifer Eddy, spokesperson for carriage Hill.
“We encourage all residents to consider the role they can play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping other members of the community safe,” Balmes–John said.
Officials at Mary Washington Healthcare also reminded people to stay hypervigilant as the pandemic continues for its fourth month. That includes its own doctors, nurses and other technicians.
After going almost eight weeks without any associates contracting COVID-19 through work, MWHC officials said during Thursday’s town hall that two emergency room doctors had been infected with the virus. One had recovered, and the other was still recovering, said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer.
They’re among 124 health care workers, not just in hospitals but also in medical offices and long-term care settings, who have gotten COVID-19.
As of Saturday, there were 877 cases in Stafford County; 752 in Spotsylvania County; 201 in Fredericksburg; 106 in Caroline County; and 87 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 777 cases in Culpeper County; 380 in Fauquier County; 124 in Orange County; and 85 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 53,869 cases and 1,541 deaths associated with COVID-19.
