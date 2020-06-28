Locally and statewide, fewer new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday than in previous days.
There were 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District for a cumulative total of 2,435 cases. That included 983 cases in Stafford County; 981 in Spotsylvania County; 246 in Fredericksburg; 128 in Caroline County; and 97 in King George County.
Of those infected with the virus locally, 219 people have required hospitalization and 42 have died.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 808 cases in Culpeper County; 417 in Fauquier County; 145 in Orange County; and 104 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 489 new cases on Sunday for a cumulative total of 61,736 cases and 1,732 deaths associated with COVID-19.
