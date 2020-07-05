The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday while Virginia recorded another large increase—of 639 cases—in a 24-hour period.
Spotsylvania County has more people infected with the novel coronavirus than any other locality in the local health district. It had a total of 1,036 cases, as of Sunday, compared to 1,011 cases in Stafford County; 255 in Fredericksburg; 129 in Caroline County; and 100 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 822 cases in Culpeper County; 442 in Fauquier County; 153 in Orange County; and 116 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported a cumulative total of 65,748 cases and 1,853 deaths associated with COVID-19 on Sunday.
—Cathy Dyson
