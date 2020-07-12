As of Sunday, there were 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District, while the rate of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus is increasing.
The positivity rate measures how many people have the virus among all those tested, and the rate for the local health district was 5.5 percent on Sunday. That’s still lower than Virginia’s rate of 6.8 percent, and certainly lower than states such as Arizona, which reported rates as high as 34 percent last week. That means one of every three people tested in the Grand Canyon state had the virus.
However, the local positivity rate is going up; a week ago, the rate was 3.7 percent.
As of Sunday, there were 2,666 cases locally with 1,082 in Spotsylvania County; 1,060 in Stafford County; 279 in Fredericksburg; 140 in Caroline County; and 105 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 853 cases in Culpeper County; 492 in Fauquier County; 183 in Westmoreland County; and 160 in Orange County.
Virginia reported 888 new cases and four new deaths for a cumulative total of 70,670 cases and 1,966 deaths associated with COVID-19.
