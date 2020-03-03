Fredericksburg area voters mirrored their fellow Virginians Tuesday in lifting former Vice President Joe Biden to an easy victory in Tuesday in the Democratic Party’s presidential primary in the commonwealth.
Complete but unofficial returns statewide gave Biden 53 percent of vote. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders finished second with 23 percent, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with just under 11 percent and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg with just under 10 percent. Virginia led a parade of Southern states won by Biden Tuesday and its 99 pledged delegates are fourth most among the 14 states in the Super Tuesday lineup.
Biden was just as popular with local voters, winning 56 percent of the vote in the Fredericksburg area, followed by Sanders with 24 percent, Bloomberg with 10 percent and Warren with 9 percent.
Biden captured about 53 percent of the vote in Stafford County and 54 percent in Spotsylvania County, easily outdistancing Sanders, who got about 24 percent in each. The outcome in Fredericksburg was a little closer, with Biden taking about 46 percent of the vote to Sanders’ 27 percent.
Roger Alleyne, 54, said he cast his vote for Biden at the Hartwood Presbyterian Church in Stafford because of the former vice president’s “experience.”
“I think he’s the best candidate,” Alleyne said. “He would be good navigating foreign policy” and could “mend” America’s relationship with other countries.
Another Hartwood man, who didn’t want to give his name, said he also backed Biden, who he described as “the only American on the ballot.”
“I know he loves the country. The rest talk about what’s wrong with the country,” he said. “Right or wrong, he’s trying to fix things.”
The voter said he also liked Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, but they dropped out. Fourteen names were on the Virginia ballot, but only five are still in the Democratic race.
Ray Manfredi, Hartwood precinct captain for the Stafford Democratic Committee, said voting was “pretty steady” there. He also visited all 28 precincts in the county and said turnout was similar at the other polling stations.
“I’m very happy with the turnout,” especially for a Republican-heavy precinct, he said. “I think we need to stay motivated for November.”
In Spotsylvania, Biden got the vote of a Riverbend High School student.
The 17-year-old, who identified himself only as Jeremy, showed up at the Wilderness fire station around noon. He was allowed to vote in the primary because he will turn 18 before the presidential election.
He said he likes Biden because he is “a moderate,” and he considers Sanders too far left. The teen said he usually favors Republicans, but plans to vote for Biden if he’s the Democratic nominee against President Donald Trump in November.
“I would vote for Biden over Trump,” he said. “I really don’t like how (Trump) divides, polarizes.”
In Fredericksburg, turnout was heavy at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, and included some young voters. Kendrick Revis, a 21-year-old who works two jobs but wants to go to college, voted for the first time Tuesday.
“This is a huge field,” he said. “It’s kind of nerve-racking.”
He wanted to vote for a woman “to change things around,” but figured the country is still not ready to elect a female president.
“I chose the next best—Bernie Sanders,” he said.
Revis likes Sander’s plans for dealing with student debt. He hasn’t gone to college because of the cost, noting he has a friend who is only halfway through college and already owe $50,000.
Revis said he also likes Sanders’ plans for health care and taxes.
“He forgot about people like us,” he said of Trump. “Bernie’s been fighting for those things his whole life, so he would be the man of the people.”
Yulia Harrington, a 23-year-old University of Mary Washington student who lives locally, cast her vote for the first time. She selected Bloomberg, saying he has “good strategies,” “more fairness,” and is “for all the people.”
Susan Tyler, chief office of elections at the community center, said turnout was strong, which is usually the case in that precinct. By 4 p.m. 980 votes had been cast at the center. Tyler said the precinct had 1,500 ballots.
“For a primary, this is a lot,” she said, adding that if the UMW hadn’t been off on spring break there would’ve been more voters.
“We’ll be slammed in November,” she predicted.
