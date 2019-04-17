Fredericksburg Farmers Market will feature 29 vendors when it opens downtown Saturday at Hurkamp Park.
They'll be there from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 26 selling everything from fruits and vegetables to grass-fed, antibiotic-free, hormone-free beef and pork. Other items range from cut flowers, herbs and houseplants to honey, jams and preserves and other vendors offer such speciality items as microgreens and eggs from quail and ducks.
The farmers market was the Best of the Burg's “Best Community Event” winner of 2018. It hosts special events throughout the season, including: Kids’ Market, Farmers Market Week Celebration, Community Day and Harvest Festival. Art in the Park, which is held every first and third Saturday, showcases local artists and crafters.
Fredericksburg Farmers Market has two other locations that will open next month and run through September. The one at Mary Washington Healthcare, 1001 Sam Perry Blvd., will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays beginning May 10.
The Mayfield Market, which is at the corner of Tyler and Dixon streets, will be held from 3:30–6:30 p.m. on Thursdays beginning May 16.
The farmers market in Spotsylvania County in the Virginia Department of Transportation commuter lot at the intersection of Gordon Road and State Route 3 opened last Saturday, and will continue to operate from 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturdays until Dec. 21. The market in the parking lot of the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway, will be open from 2–6 p.m. on Wednesdays from May 1 through Sept. 4.
The King George Farmers’ Market will operate from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays beginning April 27 and running through Oct. 26 at King George Middle School, 8246 Dahlgren Road.
All the markets will accept SNAP EBT cards and match the amounts cardholders want to use up to $30. More information about them is available at thefarmersmarket.co