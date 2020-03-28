If social distancing efforts don’t flatten the curve of patients with COVID-19, Mary Washington Healthcare expects “to exceed ICU capacity in early April,” said Dr. Brad King, medical staff president of Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
In a Friday update to staff, King said MWHC is “preparing for a rapid increase in positive cases.” As of Saturday, the Rappahannock Area Health District has 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Stafford County leads local numbers with 13 cases, followed by three in Spotsylvania County, and two each in King George County and Fredericksburg.
Eight of the 20 local people with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, according to the RAHD.
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center is able to add beds to other areas of the hospital, if needed, and continues to review best practices of other HCA Healthcare facilities, said Jael Cooper, marketing director at Spotsylvania.
King expects case numbers to rise when results return on dozens of pending tests. But one private practitioner of internal medicine fears that the confirmed cases do not reflect the actual number of people who have the virus because there aren’t enough kits to test everyone who’s sick, said Dr. Steven Mussey, whose office is in Spotsylvania County.
“The reality is, you really cannot be tested,” he said, adding that the Virginia Department of Health has such a limited supply, it must enforce a strict criteria in determining who gets tested.
Private labs that work with local medical offices have stepped up to help, King said in his update, but it takes up to a week or more for results. Dr. Donald Stern, acting director of the local health district, said he will press for more test kits, but there aren’t any drive-thru testing sites planned within the Fredericksburg region—as there are in other areas—at this point.
Until the Fredericksburg area has more testing capacity, Mussey believes people should not be lulled into a false sense of security because confirmed cases seem relatively low. Those who develop a cough and fever should “assume you have it, and you have to isolate,” Mussey said.
Meanwhile, MWHC has gotten its portion of the national stockpile of personal protective equipment, said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer, in a Friday update to staff. The National Guard delivered a pallet of supplies, which will help in coming days, but “we still need to prepare for significant supply shortages,” Newman stated.
Even with the shipment, King said the health care system is measuring its PPE “in days, not weeks or months.” His memo spelled out that those with their own N95 respiratory masks can wear them at their discretion. N95 masks with broken straps should not be thrown away, he said, but turned in for repair unless they’re soiled.
Those with homemade masks also can use them, King said, adding there are approved patterns for hospital use. He also said cloth gowns may be used in the future if the shortage of disposable gowns continues.
Spotsylvania Regional currently has the needed supplies and equipment, but “is doing everything possible to secure ... masks, face shields and gowns,” Cooper said. Like MWHC, Spotsylvania Regional is accepting donations of personal protective equipment from hardware stores, schools and other sources, she added.
Spotsylvania Regional also is awaiting guidance from the Food and Drug Administration on how to reuse PPEs, Cooper said.
Both hospital systems have asked staff members to consider working outside their areas of medical specialties. Many expressed concerns about liability, and King said the system’s legal counsel “had determined there is legal precedent to protect providers in a disaster.”
Those who are certified in internal medicine might help with patient care to relieve hospitalists, doctors who treat hospitalized patients. Because elective procedures have been postponed, anesthesiologists are preparing to work with ICU patients, King said.
As for the local residents with COVID-19, none of the new confirmed cases are connected to earlier patients, said Allison Balmes John, spokesperson for the local health district. The first case in the Fredericksburg area was announced March 10.
When there’s a confirmed case, a team of local public health nurses and environmental health specialists work on “contact tracing,” she said. A staff member does an initial interview, which takes about 45 minutes, and gathers “names and contact information for any friends, family members, coworkers and health care workers the individual has been in contact with while symptomatic,” Balmes John said.
Close contacts are then notified by phone. The whole process takes up to 24 hours.
Statewide, there are 739 cases of COVID-19 with 17 deaths, as of Saturday morning. The state health department updates its cases at 9 a.m. daily on its website.
