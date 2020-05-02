On Monday, the Fredericksburg’s three area hospitals will join other facilities statewide in resuming non-emergency surgeries and health screenings, such as joint replacements, colonoscopies and mammograms, but in a markedly different way than before the pandemic.
“This isn’t business as usual,” said Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, stressing that resumption doesn’t mean hospitals are even close to being back to normal. “We know there are patients who have medical needs that aren’t being met, and it’s important for them to have those needs addressed.”
That’s why Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center recently started trying to reschedule patients for surgeries to correct hernias or remove cancerous tumors, after the procedures had been delayed for more than a month.
A lot of new processes had to be put in place for the healthcare systems to restart elective surgeries while still treating patients with COVID-19. The first report from Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of Mary Washington Healthcare, covered six pages, and detailed everything from the self-quarantine patients have to undergo a week before procedures to the new hospital team put in place to determine, every few days, if it’s still safe to proceed.
“Many of these are medically necessary, they’ve been delayed in upwards of six weeks for many patients, and it’s really important to not delay this care,” Newman said during a town hall Thursday.
Hospital officials also have sought to bring some clarity to the term “elective procedures,” to remind the public they’re not tummy tucks and nose jobs, but operations that may reduce chronic pain in the joints or spine, screen for heart or lung disease and detect cancer.
“When we talk about electives, they’re not what you would truly think of,” said David McKnight, CEO of Spotsylvania Regional. “They’re not cosmetic; they’re things that need to be done.”
But whether patients who need heart-related tests or surgeries to replace arthritic hips and knees will be eager to go to hospitals in the midst of a pandemic remains to be seen. Last month, Dr. Donna Gamache, a family practitioner in Spotsylvania County, raised a red flag when she saw several patients, over the course of a few days, with serious conditions such as a perforated appendix, septic wound and severe stomach pains.
She treats patients in the parking lot of her office to avoid having too many people in the building, and she was shocked by what she saw. Patients told her they were afraid to go to the hospital in fear of getting COVID-19.
That trend has continued, Eileen Dohmann, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at MWHC, said during the town hall.
“Unfortunately, what we’re seeing is less people coming to the hospital, we’re seeing 50 percent of the volume we usually see in the ER,” she said. “Are people not coming to the hospital because they’re afraid, and are they paying that ultimate price of not getting the care they need?”
A study last month of nine major hospitals revealed the number of heart attacks being treated in the facilities had dropped 40 percent since the novel coronavirus took hold in early March, according to the medical website, Stat News.
SURGE HAS BEEN AVOIDED
In March, Gov. Ralph Northam banned all elective procedures as hospitals dealt with people sickened by the novel coronavirus. Fearful that emergency rooms would be overrun with COVID-19 patients—as seen in Italy and New York City—state officials wanted to be sure there were adequate beds and blood supplies, personal protective gear and ventilators to deal with the crisis.
Although state deaths continue to climb daily—as of Saturday, 616 Virginians had died from COVID-19—hospitals have been able to avoid the surges seen elsewhere. Less than one-fourth of the 2,953 ventilators available in Virginia hospitals have been used, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
There’s enough protective gear in place, the association added, and because people aren’t coming to emergency rooms, state hospitals are running at about 20 percent capacity, according to an April 27 letter to Northam from the General Assembly’s House and Senate Republican leadership.
If elective surgeries and procedures didn’t soon resume, the legislators stated, “our ability to deal with infectious diseases will be diminished as hospitals and other providers reduce their workforce to remain financially viable.” The Republicans said they admired a doctor’s instinct to “do no harm,” but said “an abundance of caution may cause an abundance of harm.”
Local hospital officials have stated repeatedly that their facilities are not overrun with COVID-19 patients with beds lined up in hallways and every nook and cranny.
“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Dohmann said.
While the area’s three hospitals hit a peak of 35 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 about two weeks ago, those numbers dropped off to the high teens, then hovered at 22 people Thursday and Friday. Newman stressed last week that “we’re not completely out of the woods,” and death rates and case numbers back up his statement.
Mary Washington Hospital has the largest intensive care unit and has treated the bulk of the 91 COVID-19 patients in the Rappahannock Area Health District—Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. Ten people have died there, including some who lived outside the local health district.
At least four patients have died at Spotsylvania Regional from COVID-19.
SEPARATING PATIENTS
Dohmann at MWHC and McKnight, whose hospital is part of HCA Healthcare, discussed measures taken to separate other hospitalized patients from those with the virus.
COVID-19 patients are housed on a separate unit with what’s called “negative air flow,” meaning that air from that area is not circulated elsewhere in the building, Dohmann said.
Clinicians, doctors and nurses on those floors wear every measure of protective gear available and have coaches—other team members—to make sure they put on and take off the equipment properly to avoid contamination, she said. While 14 health care workers at Mary Washington Healthcare have gotten COVID-19, no new cases have occurred within the last two weeks, prompting Dohmann to say safety measures have been effective.
At Spotsylvania Regional, patients who’ve been in other departments, such as mothers and babies, are discharged from the back of the building so they don’t get near anyone coming into the facility. Screeners have been checking the temperatures of every staff member entering the building for more than a month, McKnight said, and making sure every employee wears a mask.
Come Monday, patients at all three hospitals will be treated the same way. Those coming into the hospital for procedures or operations will be given masks at the entrance and be asked to wear them at all times, except when they’re alone or asleep.
McKnight and Dohmann stressed that hospital officials are schooled in infectious diseases and that extreme measures have been taken to keep areas clean and sanitized. At Spotsylvania Regional, workers even removed drink machines to reduce the possible spreading of germs.
Even so, McKnight said he recognizes that people are nervous in a hospital setting, especially during a pandemic.
“There is going to be that anxiety there, and we’re doing everything we can to make people feel comfortable,” McKnight said. “I know the precautions we’re taking, I feel safe coming into the hospital every day. I honestly feel safer than going to the grocery store.”
NO LAYOFFS
Hospitals also want to resume elective procedures for the same reason others want to return to work—to keep their business solvent. Income is spread among various departments within Mary Washington Healthcare, “but absolutely, surgery—elective and nonelective—are part of the revenue that keeps associates employed,” said Lisa Henry, marketing director.
She and McKnight said no employees at Mary Washington Healthcare or Spotsylvania Regional had been laid off during the pandemic, but people have been reassigned to different areas or worked fewer hours than normal.
Some nurses have been moved to MWHC’s call center to deal with high volumes of calls during the pandemic, Henry said. Others have had to use their paid time off to fill out a normal work week.
Spotsylvania has not used PRNs, workers called to fill in shifts as needed, McKnight said. It’s also deployed people to other areas, such as screening workers at the front entrance or overseeing the supply of protective gear.
HCA Healthcare implemented a “pandemic pay continuation policy,” which provides 70 percent of income for full- and part-time workers who couldn’t be reassigned to other areas. It started April 2 and was scheduled to last up to seven weeks. Workers could use paid time off to fill in the remaining 30 percent, McKnight said.
He said he “slept a lot easier” when the policy came out, knowing that employees were covered.
Henry hopes the safe return of elective procedures will be the first step on the road to recovery.
“The sooner we can find some level of normalcy, the better chance we have of not diminishing peoples’ paid time off prematurely in the year,” she said.
