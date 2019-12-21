The Fredericksburg Area Museum will close its doors from Jan. 1 to Feb. 29 as its staff prepares new exhibits and installations in the museum.
- FAM will retire three exhibits: People and Their Pets; Our Fredericksburg Story: In Our Own Words; and A Magical Collection. The museum will reopen March 1 with the following new exhibitions:
- Fredericksburg Baseball: An overview of the history of baseball as it pertains to the Fredericksburg Area, including Civil War-era baseball, the African American and Latino baseball experience, and Fredericksburg’s first professional baseball team.
- SITES Hometown Teams: A traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution that examines the many roles that sports play in American society. The exhibit will leave in April.
- St. George Episcopal Church’s 300th Anniversary: The fascinating history of one of Fredericksburg’s oldest and most historic churches as it celebrates its tricentennial. The exhibit opens in May.
These new exhibitions and others will be revealed at the re-opening. Members will have special access to the exhibitions prior to the public opening.
