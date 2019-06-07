The Fredericksburg Area Museum and the Rappahannock Area Chapter of the American Red Cross will celebrate Spirit of '45 Day by hosting a World War II-themed blood drive along with family activities in historic Market Square Aug. 10.
Spirit of '45 Day is an annual national day that honors the legacy and service of the men and women of America's Greatest Generation, and coincides with President Harry Truman’s announcement of the end of WWII on Aug. 14, 1945.
This special free Second Saturday program and blood drive will commemorate the American Red Cross and the contributions of the Fredericksburg community toward the war effort.
During the blood drive, adults and children are invited to participate in special art and educational activities. Families will learn about the science of blood donation and will make their own Red Cross hat and/or armband inspired by 1940s U.S. military uniforms.