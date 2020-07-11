Forty regional nonprofits that have helped area residents during the global pandemic have received 69 grants, totaling $448,375, to help them with their efforts.
Grants came from The Community Foundation which activated its Community Relief Fund in March when the potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic became clear. Individuals, families and businesses began to make donations, and by June 30, the total had surpassed $566,000, according to a press release.
Grants from the Community Relief Fund have helped local nonprofits deliver food and financial assistance to people in need and helped them adapt and deliver their services safely.
“Our local nonprofits are demonstrating incredible resilience, ingenuity and tenacity,” said Programs Manager Ali Thomas. “It’s an honor to play a part in these local solutions.”
The fund concluded its 12th round of grants by giving $25,000 to five organizations on June 30. They included the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, which has provided free internet access for residents lacking digital connections at home; Central Virginia Housing Coalition, for emergency financial assistance; Fredericksburg Counseling Services, which provided access to telehealth therapy services for clients; Fredericksburg Main Street for technology and safety grants for businesses affected by COVID-19; and The Table at St. George’s for emergency food distribution.
A complete list of grantees is available at cfrrr.org/coronavirus-response-grants.
Even though the foundation has awarded the grants, it will continue to consult with its nonprofit partners about ongoing needs and identifying the most effective ways to continue support, especially toward long-term recovery efforts in the community, Thomas said.
Donations to the Community Relief Fund can be made online at cfrrr.org or through the mail to The Community Foundation/Community Relief Fund, Box 208, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
