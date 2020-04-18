Within a 30-minute span on Thursday, two COVID-19 patients who had come close to death were discharged from Mary Washington Hospital amid cheers, smiles and tears from health care workers throughout the building.
“The two patients were crying, and I would say there weren’t too many dry eyes in the atrium because of the celebration,” said Eileen Dohmann, Mary Washington Healthcare’s chief nursing officer. “There was a time for each of those patients when they weren’t sure [of the outcome], and it was hugely uplifting to our staff” to see them go home.
A brief video illustrating the moment of hope amid a pandemic was shared during MWHC’s virtual town hall Thursday night. It showed a silver-haired patient, hair in a bun, clasping both hands to her cheeks in amazement as more than 100 hospital staff members cheered. The nurse pushing her wheelchair rubbed a gloved hand over the woman’s back in support.
The other patient appeared to be younger, and she gave two thumbs-up to the many masked workers who lined the walkway from the elevator to the doors leading outside. She also dabbed her eyes as she left.
MWHC wanted to “look for things to celebrate,” Dohmann said, during its second virtual town hall in 11 days. Officials started the hourlong session with messages of thank you and gratitude, for the way associates had stepped up to care for critically ill patients sickened by the novel coronavirus and community members had provided food, donations and other tangible signs of support from red hearts in windows to white ribbons on neighborhood trees and mailboxes.
A few weeks ago, the health care system issued a “5,000 mask challenge,” asking individuals to sew and donate fabric face coverings that nonclinical workers could wear to stop the spread of the virus within Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital. That way, the N95 respirator masks could be saved for doctors, nurses and technicians dealing with COVID-19 cases, said Dr. Mike McDermott, MWHC’s president and CEO.
“Boy, did our community ever respond,” he said, adding more than 7,000 masks have been donated, many from volunteers at Lifepoint Church. “We are very grateful and are putting all those masks to work here.”
Officials also shared the impact the pandemic is having on patients and staff. Five people—most of them elderly and with other chronic health problems—have died at Mary Washington from COVID-19.
“It just shows how critical this disease can be,” said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer.
There have been at least three COVID-19 associated deaths at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, but that facility is not releasing information about the number of patients treated or those who’ve died, said Jael Cooper, marketing director.
MWHC officials also stressed that patients are recovering from the respiratory disease. At the time of the town hall Thursday, there were 26 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, but another 24 had been discharged “so that is great news,” McDermott said.
Ten of those had been on ventilators, said Lisa Henry, MWHC’s marketing director.
Another 74 people with confirmed cases were treated and released from the emergency room and didn’t require hospitalization.
At least 13 MWHC doctors and nurses have tested positive for the disease as well. Most had mild or no symptoms, but a couple “were more seriously impacted,” Dohmann said.
Eleven of them probably were exposed at work, Henry said, and the other two in the community. She couldn’t comment if any needed hospitalization but said all are in good condition.
“We have heroes here at Mary Washington Healthcare coming in to work every day to care for members who are acutely ill,” McDermott said. “We don’t forget that, we see this story happening nationally, where frontline workers are caring for patients and coming down with COVID-19 themselves.”
Both MWHC hospitals have trained “infection prevention coaches” available 24/7 to watch staff as they put on or take off personal protective equipment to make sure the actions are done safely, for their individuals’ protection as well as to avoid contaminating other patients. Stafford Hospital associates coined their own phrase for the coaches, calling them “dofficers,” people who make sure staff is donning PPE in the correct way, Dohmann said.
When asked about its staff members, practices and treatment of COVID-19 patients, Spotsylvania Regional directed all questions to the media page on its website. It lists mostly Centers for Disease Control guidelines, not local data.
As for treatments for COVID-19 patients, Newman said medical workers are following best practices across the nation and world. They’re using the antiviral drug remdesivir and the malaria medicine, hydroxychloroquine. Evidence also is showing that patients who are having trouble breathing may be served better by the use of high-flow oxygen, Newman said. That delays the use of life support systems and ventilators, he added.
MWHC workers are looking into using plasma from recovered patients as a way to boost the immune system of patients currently being treated, but haven’t done that yet, Newman said.
One treatment that involves more physical labor than medicine is a technique called proning, or rotating patients from their backs to their chests to help them get deeper breaths.
“That helps the lungs aerate and oxygenate better over time so we have been doing that with some success here,” he said.
It’s also labor intensive and requires a lot of care and attention for someone on a ventilator, Dohmann said. But she’s been impressed, daily, by the ongoing resilience of staff and the ways they’ve risen to the challenge.
Newman said the same. “It’s truly inspiring how our community and our staff have come together against a common foe, the virus.”
