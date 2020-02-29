Schools and governments, hospitals and urgent-care clinics in the Fredericksburg area are monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and communicating with local, state and federal officials about possible plans.
“The current risk of infection to the American public is still considered low,” Dr. Brooke Rossheim, director of the Rappahannock Area Health District, stated in a Thursday letter to community partners. “As of today, there are no COVID-19 cases in Virginia.”
COVID-19 is the abbreviation for coronavirus disease 2019. It’s a strain of coronavirus that hadn’t been found in humans until Chinese officials first reported the illnesses in December.
Since then, the disease has infected more than 82,200 people worldwide and spread to almost 50 countries, including the United States, according to the World Health Organization. More than 2,800 people have died.
On Saturday, Washington state officials announced a man died there of COVID-19, the first such reported death in the U.S.
One of the most confusing aspects of the issue is that there are many types of coronaviruses, including one that causes the common cold and another that brings on SARS, commonly known as the bird flu.
Given that it’s peak season for respiratory infections, patients tend to panic when they see “a positive coronavirus diagnosis on their record,” said Lisa Henry, marketing director for Mary Washington Healthcare.
The patients do indeed have a coronavirus, but not the coronavirus that’s making the nightly news and daily papers. Still, because there are a lot of people sick with the flu—as there always are this time of year—the mere mention of the word creates anxiety, Henry said.
Rossheim said his team’s response focuses on multiple areas, including daily contact with the Virginia Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and community partners such as governments and hospitals.
“The current situation is fluid,” Rossheim said, adding that the nation’s current public-health response is to direct all flights from China to 11 specific American airports and screen travelers there, then have them monitored by their local health districts. “We need to see how these measures work.”
Because there have been no cases in Virginia, there are no plans for mass school closures or similar actions, Rossheim said.
“It’s too early to know if this type of aggressive public health measure would be needed,” he added.
School divisions are encouraging parents to plan for potential closures, even though they may not occur. In a letter to parents sent Friday, Stafford County Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner said families should make child care plans, should schools shut down, just as they would in the event of an emergency or severe weather. He also stated it’s possible that no disruptions will take place.
In its letter to parents, Spotsylvania County schools stated Thursday that workers are beefing up cleaning protocols. The school division disinfects classrooms, buses and other areas regularly. Some of the tasks, which had been done weekly or monthly, will be completed daily, said schools spokeswoman Rene Daniels.
Stafford also has increased the frequency of cleaning “touched surfaces, doorknobs and banisters,” according to its letter.
Fredericksburg schools have ordered more hand sanitizer, “above and beyond what we already have, and we’re finding those are all on back order,” said Deputy Superintendent John Russ.
Nurses prefer hand soap over sanitizer, but they’re stressing the need for both, Russ said.
Officials at area military bases are following the guidance of the Department of Defense, which includes avoiding travel to China and exercising increased caution when traveling to Hong Kong or South Korea, said Jeron Hayes, public affairs officer with Naval Support Activity South Potomac.
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center is reinforcing protocols used to prevent all infections, said Kim Jarrelle, chief nursing officer. That includes use of personal protective equipment, such as gowns, face shields, respirators and linens.
The hospital also established contingency plans for extra staffing and made sure it has adequate supplies and equipment on hand, she said.
At this point, the best thing people may be able to do to stop the spread of any type of virus is to wash their hands, regularly and thoroughly. Jarrelle suggests scrubbing, in soapy water, for at least 20 seconds to dislodge dirt and germs.
“Hand sanitizer isn’t the best choice to keep your hands clean,” she said, “but if soap and water aren’t available, it is a great back-up option.”
