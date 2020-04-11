In some ways, Brian Hamlin and his family are celebrating Easter as they’ve always done.
The father has hidden eggs in his Caroline County yard, and he and his wife, Veronica, are eager to watch their 4-year-old and three teenagers leave no stone unturned to find them. They’ve invited a disabled neighbor to join them for Sunday dinner.
But in the midst of the family fun, serious undertones are at work as the global COVID-19 pandemic changes so many aspects of life, including how the father looks at the celebration.
“I think of this Easter holiday as a spring Thanksgiving with an egg hunt,” he wrote in an email. “A time to reflect on the blessings we have amidst the uncertainty that surrounds us. We are overcomers, just as Jesus overcame death.”
Across the Fredericksburg area, people are trying to find ways to bring joy into a new, sobering reality that includes closed schools and businesses, stay-at-home orders and social distancing. While the crisis has highlighted heroic sacrifices by health care workers and first responders, it has also brought an unimaginable loss of life worldwide.
Many, like Brian Hamlin, have discovered that the quest to find Easter clothes and beach towels, bathing suits and goggles—items he’s always put in the kids’ baskets—seems “materialistic during this crisis.”
“Family, friends and faith take precedence here,” he said.
The Rev. James Hudgins of St. Jude Catholic Church in Spotsylvania County said he can’t help but be sad that parishioners couldn’t gather during the holiest of weeks, but he, too, has found a different way to look at things.
Hudgins started offering outside confessions in the church’s garden. Amid flowers and budding trees, he sits on a bench, head bowed, while a parishioner stands or sits nearby—at least 6 feet away—and shares what’s on his or her heart and mind. Others form a line outside to wait their turn.
The practice was created as a result of the pandemic, but it has become so popular that he’s hoping to do it whenever the weather allows.
“It’s beautiful, it’s peaceful, it’s spacious, it’s far enough away that nobody can hear. I think it’s been fantastic,” he said. “Switching to outside [confession] has been one silver living to this dark cloud.”
‘EASTER IS NOT CANCELED’
On the Fredericksburg Parent and Family website, there was a lot of chatter about how to handle a holiday during a pandemic, said Leigh Van Doren, owner and publisher of the site. Do parents tell their kids the Easter bunny has the coronavirus, or—the more popular idea—do they agree with the New Zealand prime minister that the bunny and tooth fairy are essential workers?
“I think a lot of people are trying different things” to make the holiday special, she said, whether that’s making bunny faces from children’s handprints or participating in Spotsylvania County’s drive-through Easter egg hunt at Patriot Park. Held Thursday and Friday, kids could spot eggs and wave to the bunny from the confines of their vehicles.
“I think a lot of people are trying to be positive, especially if they’re around kids,” Van Doren said.
At Massaponax Baptist Church, member Cathy Morefield, who leads the children’s church, did a little bit of egg-hiding herself. Starting on Monday, she put out filled eggs, asking families to take one per child, and offered bags with colorful candy and the “Jelly Bean Prayer.” Each colorful piece represents something about Jesus, such as: “Purple is for the hour of sorrow, pink is for our new tomorrow.”
She ended up replenishing eggs and prayer bags several times and didn’t care if the symbols of Easter went to church kids—or others in the community. “If somebody takes them, so be it,” she said. “It means they need this prayer more than anybody.”
At Salem Baptist Church in King George County, lifelong member Silvia Holmes Gaines is adjusting to the new reality of online services. She uses phone calls and texts to make sure congregants are faring well. It’s working, she said, “but there’s nothing like physically being with other believers in worship.”
The doors to the church may be closed to services for the first time in 150 years, but she said people are still celebrating their faith, and the miracle of the holiday.
“Easter is not canceled,” she said. “The church has left the building, and we’re living our faith in our communities and online.”
‘TRYING TO FIND JOY’
The term “drive-by” used to have negative connotations, but it’s become a positive practice, a way for people to recognize birthdays from a distance or even honor a popular coach who died from COVID-19.
Players and parents with Fredericksburg FC remembered soccer coach Peter Armatis and showed their grief for his widow and three children with a drive-by caravan on April 3.
Polly Horger recently experienced a similar kind of support. It’s been a rough few months for Horger. Her husband died on Christmas Day, and the two had been married for 59 years. The family had planned to join Horger in South Carolina, where she lives in a retirement community, for her 85th birthday.
But the pandemic nixed that plan, and Horger’s daughter, Tricia McDaniel of Fredericksburg, couldn’t bear the thought of her mother being alone. She brought her north to be with her.
On her mother’s birthday, McDaniel sent out a Facebook request, asking her friends to form a birthday parade.
“I was shocked,” Horger said, adding she had no idea what her daughter was up to when she told her to come outside and sit in a chair in the front yard. “It made me feel good, it really did.”
McDaniel believes the parade had the same effect on the participants.
“Everybody is trying to find joy through this time, and I think for my friends, the fact that they could spread joy to my mother just brought them joy as well,” she said.
CHANGE FOR THE GOOD
Bronte McConnell wanted that joy, too, and for folks to get behind the wheel of their vehicle of choice, be that a tractor, bicycle or tricycle. She asked them to honk horns and flash lights—“Basically, just act a fool”—in honor of her daughter’s first birthday.
“Turn these lemons into lemonade,” she posted.
She put up signs in her Lake Wilderness development announcing “Ensleigh’s Epidemic Parade” and couldn’t have been happier when at least 30 vehicles, including fire trucks, rescue squads and police cars joined the caravan.
McConnell is known for her children’s parties that celebrate themes of carnival, “The Good Dinosaur,” or Skye, the pink “PAW Patrol” dog. She’d planned to rent out a room in a restaurant for Ensleigh and celebrate “Some bunny turning 1” and already had “a ton of decorations and themed games” ready to go.
They all went by the wayside, but the celebration that took its place will stand out in McConnell’s mind.
“This is absolutely one that we will never forget as a family,” said the mother of four. “Seeing how many people came together for us, in the midst of a crisis and what everyone is facing, was huge for us.”
As with the parade for the 85-year-old, the givers seemed to get as much as the receivers.
Like others in law enforcement or fire and rescue, Spotsylvania County deputies don’t always get the chance to play a role “in the spreading of joy, whether it’s driving by with lights and sirens” for a birthday celebration or picking up essential items for an elderly person, said Capt. Liz Scott.
“I think the pandemic will forever change peoples’ lives,” she said, “and I’m optimistic that it will be for the good.”
