As concerns about COVID-19 spread, Fredericksburg-area grocery retailers from Aldi to Wegmans are restocking shelves as quickly as possible, stepping up sanitation efforts and, in some cases, changing store hours.
Giant Food spokesman Daniel Wolk compared shoppers’ recent surge in stocking up on essentials such as toilet paper and bottled water, along with futile searches for hand sanitizer, to what happens when bad storms are forecast. Everyone rushes to the grocery store, he said, and then there’s a lull when supplies can be replenished.
“We are working as hard as possible and as fast as possible,” he said. “It’s not a stocking issue. The demand has been so high and it hasn’t gone down. Any supplies, any food that we’re lacking, we’re working continually to get back.”
However, Wolk said he doesn’t have a date when hand sanitizers such as Purell will be back in every store. Sales of that and other “virus protection” items such as disinfecting wipes, gloves, masks and antibacterial sprays have soared in recent weeks, leaving shelves at Giant Food and other retailers bare.
That’s led many stores to post signs limiting the amount of certain items that shoppers can buy. At Weis Market stores, for example, customers can purchase only two bottles of hand sanitizer and four containers of disinfectant and antibacterial wipes, among other limited items—if they’re even available. And Publix is limiting purchases to just two items on hand soaps and sanitizers, rubbing alcohol, facial masks and gloves, disinfectant wipes and sprays, aerosol disinfectant sprays and bleach.
“We are working tirelessly to have the items you need on our shelves. We have applied purchase limits on some key items to allow more customers to get what they need,” Publix CEO Todd Jones stated in a news release.
Giant Food hasn’t set minimums yet, but is asking customers to limit purchases to what they need for the next few days or the week, rather than for a month, Wolk said. President Donald Trump made a similar request to all Americans at a news conference Sunday.
Giant Food is also asking people to bring reusable bags when they shop, as the increase in shopping has put a strain on its supply of shopping bags.
At the moment, Giant Food and Target have said that they are not planning to close stores or adjust hours. Lidl, Publix, Walmart, Wegmans and Weis Markets have announced that they are changing their hours of operation until further notice to give employees time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves.
“We have increased associate focus on cleaning and have dedicated an associate to maintain key areas throughout the day,” Walmart said in a statement on its website. “We’ve seen increased foot traffic, so we’re sending additional cleaning supplies for use in places like the registers and on shopping carts. Looking forward, we are pursuing easier ways to sanitize shopping carts. We also have plans in place for third-party sanitization should it be needed for a store impacted by the virus.”
Lidl has changed its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Publix locations are now closing at 8 p.m. Walmart and Wegmans have changed their hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Weis Markets new hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Tuesday. Aldi said on its website that some stores will be temporarily closed or have limited hours, but couldn’t provide specific location information at this time.
Customers who need or prefer to avoid public places can take advantage of delivery or curbside pickup. Walmart, for example, is reminding customers they can get what they need by shopping online and using pickup or delivery, or in stores using the Walmart Pay app feature for mobile checkout. At Target, customers can have an employee deliver a purchase to their car, have a Shipt shopper make a same-day delivery to their doorstep or order directly through target.com.
Some grocery stores are having to modify this type of offering. Giant Food has paused ordering through Giant Pickup “due to inconsistent levels of supply by store, by day,” according to information posted on its website, giantfood.com. And Weis Markets has temporarily shut down its Weis 2 Go online ordering with curbside pickup and home delivery, although customers can continue to order at weismarkets.com/shipt.
