Even though it seems like the world has shut down, systems are still in place to support survivors of domestic violence.
"I think the sense of isolation has people feeling like there isn’t anybody or anyone to turn to," said Kathy Anderson, director of the Fredericksburg-based domestic violence support organization Empowerhouse. "So I think it's important that in a concerted way, we get the word out that these systems are not closed. They are still operating and we still have the ability to deploy resources. We're able to help somebody get to safety. We have all of those systems in place to make that happen."
As people become increasingly homebound in efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus, advocates for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault fear an increase in these crimes.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline reported to Time magazine last month that a growing number of callers say that their abusers are using COVID-19 as a means of scaring and controlling them and further isolating them from their friends and family.
According to the hotline's website, abusers may withhold hand sanitizer, share misinformation about the pandemic or threaten to prevent access to medical care for those displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
Anderson said Empowerhouse has not received calls about these specific issues, but did see a spike in calls to its hotline over a recent 15-day period.
"It has to do with being cooped up in the house," she said. "In normal circumstances, people may have jobs, they may have some social connections to family members. And they do know that if they had to, they could communicate their need to someone else.
"They don't always do that, but when it gets particularly dangerous, we know that they do. And now, that’s not an option for them."
An abusive partner who has lost a job or is telecommuting may be under more stress and with everybody homebound, may also have more access to their intimate partner and more opportunities to inflict harm, Anderson said.
"We are also aware that gun and ammunition sales have gone up, and that is alarming for our population," she said.
According to statistics from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia, more than half of domestic violence homicides in the state are caused by firearms.
Anderson said there are 15 people living in Empowerhouse's 10,000-square-foot shelter and 30 households in the organization's housing program. She said there is an increased need for food for the shelter, since all residents are confined there and are eating all their meals there, as well as disinfecting and cleaning supplies.
"It's a large shelter, so making sure everything is sanitized twice a day means going through a lot of supplies," Anderson said.
Empowerhouse has suspended its in-person support groups, but advocates are meeting virtually, one-on-one, with their clients.
All 42 full- and part-time employees of the organization are still working and providing support, Anderson said.
"We’re kind of deploying our staff in crucial ways and also in new ways," she said. "Our staff have done extensive outreach, just above and beyond what is the normal outreach, and that's contacting every person they know in any of our systems and also extending themselves to people that aren’t their usual contacts, within the court systems, within law enforcement, within the magistrate."
Anderson said other local organizations that work with Empowerhouse, such as the homelessness response system, Rappahannock United Way, the emergency response system and the Department of Health, have been working hard to maintain contact and connect people in need to Empowerhouse's services.
The University of Mary Washington continued to advocate for survivors of sexual assault last week through its annual Take Back the Night event, which was reconfigured during the coronavirus outbreak to "Take Back the Net."
UMW's Talley Center and Center for Prevention and Education served on the Virginia Campus Task Force to help organize the event, which took place on campuses throughout the country.
UMW's event took place on Zoom on Tuesday evening. Survivors of sexual violence and their allies were encouraged to share their stories and support each other virtually. The event also included a virtual question-and-answer session with staff of the Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault, an Instagram contest and art projects.
Statewide, as a response to the increased threat, the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Alliance is asking Virginia's justice system to take steps to protect survivors and ensure safety.
These include continuing to issue protective orders and hear cases related to domestic violence, even as other civil dockets are suspended; not releasing from custody people who have a history of intimate partner violence; continuing to arrest perpetrators; and preventing access to firearms for respondents in protective orders.
"At this time when domestic and sexual violence is escalating and access to community support for survivors and families is becoming more limited, it would be reckless to ignore the fact that this violence often repeats and intensifies during times of natural disaster, pandemics and other crises," an April 2 press release from the alliance reads.
Anderson said she wants those in abusive relationships to know calling 911 is also always an option.
"The use of 911 is a very beneficial thing for folks to be reminded of," she said. "People may think they’re too busy or they may be being told that 911 is being used for other things. We definitely want to make sure they know that dialing 911 is something they absolutely can do when they are frightened for their own safety or the abuse has escalated.
"Law enforcement has a greater opportunity to respond if there's been physical violence, but they can always link the people inside the home to us and that may be a good thing for people to know."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.