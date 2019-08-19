When word of Fredericksburg’s Fredanthropist program began circulating, it caught the eye of two of Fredericksburg Baseball’s principals: Lani Weiss, team president and chief operating officer and her brother, Seth Silber.
Always looking for ways to enrich the community where the team will be located, they contacted the city about the opportunity to participate.
“After reading more about the Fredanthropist program from ‘Fred Focus’ and getting an even better understanding about its objectives, we decided that it was something we really wanted to be a part of,” Weiss told Clint Manning of the City’s Department of Economic Development & Tourism.
The team joins 11 other organizations and individuals as inaugural Fredanthropists: Hilldrup, Rappahannock Development Group, Lidl, Coldwell Banker Elite, Mary Jane O’Neill, Mary Washington Healthcare, LifeCare Medical Transports, ILM Corporation, Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Team Pohanka (Honda, Hyundai, Nissan), and the GeMROI Company.
Money from the program will be used to help the city develop more events such as last year’s SlideFXBG, improve park facilities and attract annual festivals.
In exchange for their support, Fredanthropists will receive year-long recognition, including being named on a rink-side dasher board at the Dixon Park roller-hockey rink. The hockey rink is scheduled to open at the end of summer.
—Staff report