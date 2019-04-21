Ava Laurénne Bride customers will soon be able to get the Fredericksburg boutique’s signature “Princess Treatment” on Princess Anne Street.
Owners Gabe and Wendy Rivera are moving their wedding gown business from 907 Caroline St. to the stately Georgian Revival-style building at 1001 Princess Anne St. in early June. It’s been vacant since Battle Creek Construction bought it at auction from the Fredericksburg Area Museum in February 2016.
“Our eye has been on this place for a while,” Wendy Rivera said. “It was time to expand. Right now we’re talking with the landlord about how that would work. Our heart would be to have the whole building, but that’s a lot to do right now.”
She said that she and her husband are thrilled with the building’s address because their Princess Treatment is what put them on the map. The $500 package opens the shop to brides and their guests after-hours, and includes food, music and surprises during the appointment. Sisters Jill and Jinger Dugger, whose family was made famous by TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” both had it when they picked out their gowns.
“This next space will give us more opportunities to blow the bride’s mind,” said Rivera, who teaches “Do You Speak Bride?” classes with her husband. “Every bride should have the experience of a lifetime to find the dress of her dreams.”
She said that some brides already take the train from New York or fly in from California to experience the Princess Treatment at Ava Laurénne, and she hopes to turn the larger space into the place on the East Coast to buy a wedding dress and plan a wedding.
Ava Laurénne Bride will occupy the first floor and second floor balcony of the building, which was built in 1927 to house The Planters National Bank. It continued operation as a bank under different names and ownership until it was put up for sale by BB&T in 2004, when the Fredericksburg Area Museum board purchased it and the adjacent former Carley’s retail shop at 215 William St. The two properties were joined as part of a 2006 renovation project by the museum.
Rivera said that the former bank’s second floor offices and the former Carley’s space, which the museum used as a gift shop, would be perfect for related bridal businesses, such as a wedding planner, photographer and possibly a spa. Space on the third floor, which has a skylight, could be used for fashion shows or a possibly a photography studio.
“We want it to be a hub for weddings, period, so everything the bride would need, she can find here or meet here,” Rivera said. “Vendors could meet the bride at the beginning of her planning process. Often, a bride picks her dress first. It’s the perfect location.”
Ava Laurénne Bride “is a great re-use of the building and the building’s grandeur,” said Thalhimer First Vice President Jamie Scully, who helped with the sale and now leasing of the building. “We are excited for the future chapter of Ava Laurénne as well as the building.
“It is an exciting time for downtown and this is a great example of that excitement,” he said. “Now our focus is the lease-up of the remainder of the building to bring more great businesses to downtown.”
Matthew Calvin, Battle Creek Construction’s director of business development, said that finding the right tenant for 1001 Princess Anne St. has been a priority for the La Plata, Md., company.
“The historic architecture of the building will provide an elegant backdrop for Ava Laurénne Bride. They’ve established themselves in the Fredericksburg community and will now have the opportunity to grow with a much larger, well-appointed space,” he said. “Now that 1001 Princess Anne is leased, we are focusing our efforts on the adjacent 215 William St. property.”
Rivera said that it was important to her and her husband to be in another unique building in downtown Fredericksburg. Their current space is in the former Colonial Theater, and includes the stage and staircase. The first floor of the old bank building has ceilings that soar two stories and the bank’s vault remains as a focal point of the room.
“For us, the space that surrounds the bride is key,” she said. “It’s part of the experience. We don’t want to be in a strip mall. The space itself should be its own experience.”
Rivera said that providing brides with an experience, not just a dress, is the way for shops to compete against cheaper online competitors. She and her husband plan to settle into their new space over the summer, and then start offering new concepts. The old bank vault will be a feature.
“People ask us, ‘Why would you put that much work into selling one dress?’” she said. “It’s because we believe in celebrating the bride’s journey and her story. How can we create experiences that are truly life experiences? We want to start from that concept.”
Ava Laurénne Bride will celebrate its move by throwing a party at its current space during regular hours Friday and Saturday. Brides who’ve shopped there in the past or those who are looking for their gown there now are invited to stop by to have their hair and makeup done and listen to music provided by a deejay. Brides who wear an Ava Laurénne Bride T-shirt will receive a swag bag.