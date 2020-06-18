Fredericksburg's City Council met in a special session Thursday to begin discussing a plan it hopes could lead to actionable measures to address racial injustice by this fall.
"It's important to recognize that we’re talking very specific periods of time, none of which go beyond October, with action items and with attention to lessons learned," City Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said during the session.
The special session came towards the end of a week during which Greenlaw, Council member Kerry Devine, City Manager Tim Baroody and Assistant City Manager Doug Fawcett have met daily with leaders of the groups who have been protesting police violence and racial discrimination since May 31 in downtown streets.
The plan, which council expects to adopt at its next regular meeting June 23, is broken into three phases. The first, which will last for the next three to six weeks, involves managing the continued "permitted and un-permitted" demonstrations in the downtown area, as well as "gathering and preparing for the release of the information related to actions taken from Sunday, May 31st, through the first week of June."
That time period includes several incidents during which city police fired tear gas at protesters and arrested dozens for violation of curfew.
The report, which will be complete by the end of July, will be presented first to a citizen advisory panel, as well as possibly a third party for review, before it is released to the public, Baroody said.
Baroody said the public should anticipate protests to continue downtown during this first phase. He said he has directed city Police Chief Brian Layton to treat the protests as "city-sponsored."
City police are staged a block behind protesters to divert traffic, Baroody said.
If citizens call 911 with a complaint about the protesters, Baroody said, dispatchers are instructed to tell them that the city is "working to protect the First Amendment rights of protesters, to include utilizing city streets."
Baroody emphasized that 911 calls with criminal complaints—such as that someone is jumping on a vehicle, he explained—will have police officers dispatched to them.
"This is a piece that’s evolved," Baroody said. "We want to assure folks that if they're feeling threatened, an officer is within walking distance in most cases."
Following the release of the report on the events of May 31 and early June, the second phase of the city's plan to address racial injustice will generate "actionable proposals for the community's work."
The goals of this phase, which will continue through the end of August, will be to identify criminal justice reform proposals and plan for a series of community meetings to gather input and feedback.
City Council's two-day meeting in October will be the center of the final "strategic planning phase."
"Council will use the theme of racial equality to tie together its priorities for the next biennium and generate a draft statement of its vision, desired future states, and actions for community review," the draft plan states. "The accomplishments of this phase will lay the groundwork for the longer-term City Council and community response to manifestations of racial inequality throughout the city."
Greenlaw said protest leaders have three specific immediate requests from the city—a public apology for the events of May 31 and June 1 and 2, for the charges against those arrested for protest-related reasons to be dropped and for the person who ordered the use of tear gas to be identified and held accountable.
"Those are the three main immediate steps expressed to us, but more importantly, there's the broader issue of looking at racial discrimination, doing a much better job of telling our history, including what happened to and the contributions of African Americans in our community, the mutual concern of taking a look at our policies and, most specifically, a full report of May 31 through the first week of June," Greenlaw said.
She said the protest leaders bring passion and talent that "should be engaged."
Several council members, including Jason Graham and Tim Duffy, said they want to take a look at the roles police officers play in the community. Duffy said police are placed in "an impossible situation."
"If we rely only on a law enforcement solution to a problem that isn't rooted in law, its rooted in family dynamics, in poverty, in housing situation—that's what people are talking about when they're talking about the criminalization of poverty," he said. "We need to address the needs of our community in the way the protesters are demanding."
Greenlaw thanked city residents for all the communication she, City Council and city staff have received over the past two weeks.
"I personally appreciate the sincerity of all of the messages of all of the citizens," she said. "I recognize that it is with mutual love of our city and mutual concern for its future that everybody is contacting us."
"This is an outgrowth of conversations we had about the auction block and we need the entire community to join in," Greenlaw continued. "We need to be really honest with each other and communicate constantly with each other. We want to address reforms and, with the help of the entire community, write the next chapter of our rich history. We have contributed much to our country and we can contribute again."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.