Fredericksburg residents will have several chances to hear from candidates running for City Council before the May 5 election.
The Rising Sun Neighborhood Association is scheduled to hold an event at which all the candidates will speak at 6 p.m. Monday at Eileen’s Bakery, 1115 Caroline St.
There are two people running for mayor: Anne Little, who heads Tree Fredericksburg, and Mary Katherine Greenlaw, who is seeking her third term for that position.
Fredericksburg lawyer Jon Gerlach, who heads the Architectural Review Board, is running against incumbents Kerry Devine and Matt Kelly for the two at-large seats.
Greenlaw and Little will appear together again at a mayoral debate at 6:30 p.m. April 30 in the City Council chambers in City Hall, 715 Princess Anne St.
The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce is co-hosting that event with the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors and the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association.
“This is an exciting opportunity for the community to hear from the candidates that are seeking to serve our city and a crucial role in our region’s economy,” chamber president and CEO Susan Spears said in a news release.
