Fredericksburg’s City Council has joined a growing number of cities in recognizing the seriousness of climate change.
Council members unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday that commits the city to the goal of powering municipal operations with 100 percent renewable energy by 2035, and a community-wide goal of powering the city with 100 percent renewable energy sources no later than 2050.
The resolution also calls for the city to hire an energy and sustainability specialist to help the city meet its targets.
The vote came after 10 residents, many of whom wore yellow Fossil Free Fredericksburg T-shirts, said they realized the climate crisis wasn’t lost on city officials, and offered to help transition away from fossil fuels.
“There is a groundswell of community engagement coalescing together to do our part to address the climate crisis,” Robert Courtnage, who chairs the city’s Clean and Green Commission, said during the meeting at City Hall.
He said the International Panel on Climate Change has warned the average planetary warming must be limited to less than 2 degrees Celsius—or about 3.5 degrees Fahrenheit—since preindustrial levels, or there will be major disruptions in the world’s ecosystems. To avoid this, the world must cut global emissions by 50 percent by 2030, he said.
“This is an enormous task, but we have to solve it for my two sons who are watching tonight and for those who are poor and disadvantaged who will suffer the most because they will not be able to adapt to the impacts of climate change,” Courtnage said. “The resolution before you tonight is a significant step forward that we can all be proud of.”
He said transitioning to renewable forms of energy doesn’t have to be painful, especially since their costs are decreasing. He said the commission soon will announce several major solar energy projects in the city.
Amanda Stebbins, who serves on Fossil Free Fredericksburg’s steering committee, said Fredericksburg has already taken steps toward acknowledging the climate crisis and reducing the city’s carbon footprint. Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw signed the U.S. Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Agreement in 2013, for example, and the city has followed many of the recommendations made in the University of Mary Washington’s Climate, Environmental & Readiness Plan. These include expanding its trail system, putting an easement on land along the Rappahannock and Rapidan rivers, and for Tree Fredericksburg to plant hundreds of trees on city-owned property to absorb carbon dioxide.
“We need to take the next step,” she said. “The transportation sector makes up 40 percent of the greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. It is the No. 1 source of carbon emissions. We all contribute to this problem, and we are all part of the cause.”
She said Fredericksburg City Public Schools has applied for a grant to get electric school buses, even though it doesn’t have charging stations, and she is working with people in Northern Virginia to see what options are available for FRED Transit’s buses. She said electronic buses can save localities up to $50,000 in fuel and maintenance costs, and can be repaired faster because they have fewer parts and don’t require oil changes. In addition, they don’t spew fumes that can have negative health impacts.
Carmela Southers, who lives at Sylvania Avenue, said switching to renewable energy isn’t as hard as many think. She and her husband had 34 solar panels installed on their house, and they aren’t visible from the street. The panels supply all of their electricity, and they pay Dominion Energy only a connection fee of $7.98 per month.
Jon Gerlach, who heads the city’s Architectural Review Board, said the ARB is updating its handbook and is willing to look at ways solar panels can be installed so they are not intrusive.
Matt Kelly said the vote for approval was the easy part, and now he and the rest of the Council will need to figure out implementation. He said transportation will need to be a regional conversation, especially since the state plans to reduce funding for public transportation.
Other residents who addressed City Council during the public comment session included two people who want Fredericksburg to follow the footsteps of a growing number of Virginia counties by becoming a second amendment sanctuary city, and one who favors commonsense gun laws and asked the city not to pass such a resolution.
Kelly said that Fredericksburg has a tradition of focusing on local issues, such as education, clean water and quality of life. He said that Second Amendment rights are a Constitutional issue that local governments have no control over, and he feels such issues outside City Council’s purview detract from focusing on the city’s concerns.
