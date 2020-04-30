The Fredericksburg City Council has cut more than $1.35 million from its current capital budget to help reduce a significant revenue shortfall due to COVID-19.
Officials voted unanimously Tuesday to defer or cut back spending on seven projects to help fill the gap that will be left by an estimated $4 million to $8 million loss in revenue. Fredericksburg has seen its revenue drop off sharply from sales, hotel lodging and amusement taxes as most people were urged to stay at home and restaurants were forced to switch to takeout and delivery because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Cuts range from $600,000 in asphalt paving to $50,000 for neighborhood improvements. The others are $300,000 for the city’s Small Area Plans, $125,000 for traffic calming measures, $115,000 for Idlewild Pathway improvements, $105,000 for energy retrofits and $60,000 for repairs to the Visitor Center.
Staff recommended these particular projects because they could be “reduced or deferred without having a major detrimental impact to capital maintenance or community needs,” according to City Manager Tim Baroody.
The majority of the savings, $1.185 million, will go back into the general fund budget. The remaining $170,000 will reduce the amount of surplus motor fuels taxes that will be needed this fiscal year.
The city has no wiggle room when it comes to funding for some capital projects, such as the long-awaited Riverfront Park. The city took out a loan specifically for that $4.56 million project and signed a contract with Athena Construction Group last year. The work is underway, and money can’t be redirected elsewhere in the budget.
Other possibilities raised during council’s work session Tuesday include reductions in funding of $500,000 for city schools and a combined $350,000 for the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Rappahannock Regional Jail and Rappahannock Juvenile Center. The city could also save $30,000 by closing the Doris E. Buffett Pool at Dixon Park this summer.
Earlier this month, the city let 40 staff members know that they would be furloughed beginning Saturday, and that most of the remaining employees would get a pay cut. Employees were told that the furlough period is expected to last until at least July 31, and those affected will be notified by mid-July of their employment status after that date.
There was some good news in the city budget manager’s report during the work session. City budget manager Brenna Erford told council members Virginia will receive $3.3 billion in COVID-19 Relief Fund money through the CARES Act. While the state hasn’t decided how this money will be allocated to localities, Virginia Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne has told the Senate Finance Committee that as much as 40 percent of that money may ultimately go to local aid, she said.
The CARES Act also awarded FRED Transit $7.6 million and gives the city an additional $115,302 in Community Development Block Grant funding. FRED can use its funds over multiple years to operate, maintain and manage the public transit system, but they can’t be used for a local match on capital expenses. The CDBG funding will help people with such things as rental assistance, Erford said.
Other funding available to the city includes reimbursement through FEMA of 75 percent of the $150,000 in eligible expenses for “emergency protective measures” in response to the pandemic, and a potential $43,658 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, she said. Funds from the bureau’s program could be used for such things as overtime pay to first responders, protective equipment for medical and law enforcement personnel, and the medical needs of inmates in jails and juvenile detention centers.
Looking ahead to the next fiscal year, Erford estimated the city will have about $90.7 million in revenues if it experiences what she called a “V-shaped” recovery. That would require the city’s economy to reopen in June and for there to be no further shelter-in-place requirements. The city could take $5 million from its fund balance to create a budget totaling $95.7 million.
Revenues would be much lower if there is a second spike in coronavirus cases, people have to shelter-in-place again and unemployment remains high, she said.
Baroody had proposed a nearly $103.5 million general fund budget for the next fiscal year that would have given employees a raise, increased local funding for the city’s schools and added nine positions without upping the real estate tax rate.
Potential cuts to that proposal could include eliminating the salary increase, which would save $1.25 million, and the new positions, which would save $512,000. The 2011 bonds used to pay for the new courthouse could also be refinanced, which would save $1.6 million, Erford said.
City Council will hold a public hearing on the fiscal 2021 budget May 26. It will take the first vote on it June 9 and the final vote June 23. The budget goes into effect July 1.
Meetings will be held virtually and begin at 7:30 p.m. They’ll be broadcast on Cox Channel 84 and Verizon Channel 42, and can also be viewed on regionalwebtv.com/fredcc or on facebook.com/FXBGgov.
