City Council is considering the same cautious measure for the city manager’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 that it approved May 20 for its portion of the School Board’s budget.
Assistant City Manager Mark Whitley recommended during Tuesday’s virtual public hearing on City Manager Tim Baroody’s revised $95.7 million general fund budget proposal that only 75 percent of it be appropriated due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. City Council would have the option of amending the budget at any time based on new information or conditions.
Council members will take the first vote on the budget June 9 and the final vote June 23.
The U.S. economy is going through a downturn unlike anything the country has experienced. It is making the city’s revenues harder to predict, and staff is still trying to craft a budget that is sustainable and meets the city’s needs, said Brenna Erford, the city’s budget manager.
“This is by no means a finished budget,” she said.
The revised budget assumes that significant parts of Virginia’s economy reopen in June, there’s no return to shelter-in-place for the rest of the fiscal year, and the recession continues through January. If there’s a second shelter-in-place directive or unemployment remains high for more than six months, revenues will decline further, Erford said.
Baroody’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1, was originally nearly $103.5 million. He and his staff began revising it after businesses shut down or reduced hours due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the city faced a significant shortfall in the current budget. To make up the deficit, some employees were furloughed and others had their salaries cut.
The shortfall had originally been estimated at $4 million to $8 million, but has been revised to $3 million to $6 million based on revenues the city has received so far, Whitley said during the Council’s work session Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re feeling more optimistic on 2020,” he said. “It’s not going to be an $8 million shortfall.”
However, the city’s revenues are projected to continue their decline into the next fiscal year. As a result, the revised proposal continues the furloughs and salary reductions for the entire fiscal year instead of giving staff raises in October as had been proposed. It also eliminates new positions, reduces the city’s share of the School Board budget, and reduces support for the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Rappahannock Regional Jail and the Rappahannock Juvenile Center Commission.
The city was able to save $1.6 million by refinancing the bonds issued in 2011 to pay for the new courthouse.
Council members agreed during a work session last month that they had no desire to raise the tax rate at a time when so many people are experiencing economic hardships. City staff recommended Tuesday that consideration of fee increases for water and sewer rates and recycling be postponed until January as well.
They will present a capital improvement plan to City Council later this summer, once the pandemic’s impact on becomes clearer.
In other business, City Council voted 6–0 to begin the process of amending the city’s comprehensive plan to include projects that the city would like to submit to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale program for $41 million in funding. Council member Kerry Devine was out of town due to a family matter.
The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the amendment, and it will come back to the council for a final vote.
The projects include the extension of Gateway Boulevard that will be needed if the Veterans Administration picks the 90-acre Hylton Tract east of Interstate 95 as the site of a new outpatient clinic.
Council meetings are being held virtually and begin at 7:30 p.m. They’ll be broadcast on Cox Channel 84 and Verizon Channel 42, and can also be viewed on regionalwebtv.com/fredcc or on facebook.com/FXBGgov.
The public can send written comments to be read during the virtual meetings to the Clerk of Council via U.S. Mail, e-mail, hand delivery to the drop box located by the front door of City Hall at 715 Princess Anne St., or by using the form on the city’s website: fredericksburgva.gov/877/public-commentor.
