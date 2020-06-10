Fredericksburg residents gave City Council an earful Tuesday about the police response at some of the Black Lives Matter protests that have been held since May 31.
Nearly 40 emails were read during the virtual meeting. Many were from people who said they were distressed that the protesters, most of whom are teens and young adults, were met in several instances by police dressed in riot gear and using tear gas.
Alex Capshaw–Taylor, a University of Mary Washington graduate, wrote that she’d always been proud of Fredericksburg until police began efforts to disperse the crowd at one of the first protests.
“Their militarized appearance signaled to me that they were looking for a fight,” she said. “When they started shooting a chemical agent into the peaceful crowd, they were inciting violence. Imagine what would have happened if, instead, they had met the peaceful protesters by taking a knee. That one action would have had so much more power than their riot shields, clubs, chemical agents, flash bombs, and pepper balls will ever have.”
Police Chief Brian Layton has since apologized for the department’s use of tear gas on the night of May 31 and some officers joined some of the subsequent marches downtown.
The Fredericksburg Power Collective and FXBG DSA created websites listing demands in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and the local protests, and urged residents to contact City Council. Many of the letters read during the public comment section of Tuesday’s meeting, including Capshaw–Taylor’s, appeared to reflect some of those concerns and others. There were also two letters regarding the removal of the slave auction block.
“Black lives matter and we want more than just the auction block removal!” wrote Chanise Jackson.
Common demands from residents included demilitarizing the local police department and banning it from receiving surplus military equipment from the federal government, redirecting part of the police department’s budget to social services and social programs, and replacing school resource officers with guidance counselors and social workers.
There were also requests for an independent review of the police department, the banning of tear gas and chokeholds, and an investigation into whether the police used drones with facial-recognition capabilities during the protests. Five residents asked that charges be dropped for the protesters who were arrested after curfew.
City Manager Tim Baroody told City Council that he’d taken part in a productive meeting with the Fredericksburg Police Department’s citizen’s advisory panel Tuesday afternoon. It was created in 2013 to enhance community relations and provide the police chief with concerns so they could work together on solutions. It is now meeting weekly instead of quarterly.
“We’ve never needed this body more than now,” Baroody said.
The police department will provide body camera footage to the panel, and it will be reviewed by a third party and released to the public, he said. In addition, he’s working on a plan for face-to-face dialogue with protesters.
“We certainly want to learn from this past week, and never want to repeat what transpired,” Baroody said. “That’s my commitment to the community.”
Council members said they acknowledge the validity of the protesters’ concerns and support their right to free speech, but they also worry about protesters’ safety when they cross U.S. 1 or head the wrong way on a city street.
“We are of one mind in the city about this review process,” said Councilman Tim Duffy. “I just implore people who want to see change to pursue activities that are going to be safe for everyone involved.”
Councilman Jason Graham said protesters brought up the issue of police militarization consistently for good reason and he shares their frustration. He blamed the 1997 National Defense Authorization Act, which allowed law-enforcement agencies to obtain excess military equipment for the cost of shipping.
He said he created a spreadsheet showing what the city and neighboring localities got via the law, and posted it on his Facebook page. Fredericksburg police didn’t appear to have purchased any firearms or military-grade vehicles, but he said some of the record-keeping was spotty. Layton told him that he will have his department account for every purchase.
Such an account, Graham said, will help council members understand what the department has so they can decide what should not be there, have it discarded and prevent the department from getting military-grade equipment in the future, Graham said.
In other business, City Council voted unanimously on the first of two votes to approve Baroody’s revised $95.7 million general fund budget proposal for fiscal year 2021. He’d originally proposed a nearly $103.5 million budget, but cuts had to be made in light of a drop in revenue due to COVID-19 restrictions. Council members asked that the version they will give final approval to June 23 include a 3 percent cut in their own salaries.
Mayor Katherine Greenlaw noted that approving the budget is usually a significant act for the council, but events this year made it “anticlimactic to what else we had to say.”
