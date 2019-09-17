The late Weldon Bailey, a former City Council member and owner of Bailey Funeral Service, was an icon in the Fredericksburg community.
His funeral home served as a gathering place for Mayfield community activities and meetings before the neighborhood got a community center. And when people got into difficulty, he was one of the first that they would call.
City Council recently approved the Fredericksburg’s Memorials Advisory Commission’s recommendations that the city add Bailey—along with longtime physician Dr. Lloyd F. Moss and former Rappahannock United Way President Barbara Terry—to the city’s Wall of Honor. They will officially be inducted at a later date at City Hall.
The Wall of Honor was created in 2000 to recognize people who made significant contributions to the Fredericksburg community during their lifetimes. Recipients have to have been deceased for at least a year.
“Bailey was one of our community’s most selfless individuals,” said Xavier Richardson, who grew up near Bailey’s home in Mayfield and nominated him for the honor, adding “he truly represented the best of what a true gentleman is, and the very best of the spirit of a true Fredericksburg humanitarian.”
A native of Accomack County and World War II veteran, Bailey moved to Fredericksburg in 1954 to open what became Bailey Funeral Home in Mayfield. He also became active in local politics, helping with The Rev. Lawrence Davies’ successful campaign for mayor in 1966 and providing rides to the polls. When the City Council was looking for a new member in 1982, Bailey was tapped for the job. He served until 1993, when he resigned due to health reasons.
He also served the community by transporting residents to pay bills, receive medical treatment and attend school events. He also set up a network of volunteers to take voters to the polls, and made the funeral home available as a voting precinct.
In addition, Bailey organized and took part in city-wide cleanups and shoveled snow, raked leaves and cut grass for neighbors who were sick, elderly or handicapped. He delivered food to the needy and laundry to the homeless shelter.
He also served on numerous boards, commissions and organizations, including Germanna Community College’s Educational Foundation Board, the Bi-Racial Commission and the Black Advisory Committee for what was then Mary Washington College. In addition, he was a founding member of the Mayfield Civic Association, served on the board of directors for the American Red Cross and what was then the Fredericksburg Area Museum and Cultural Center, was chairman of the Fredericksburg Electoral Board, a past exalted ruler of the local Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, and was a deacon emeritus of Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site).
Bailey was the recipient of the J.C. Penney Golden Rule Award, Fredericksburg Legends Award by the DPW Foundation, the Community Image Award and numerous awards from Shiloh Baptist and the Mayfield Civic Association.
Bailey died Sept. 22, 2015.
DR. LLOYD F. MOSS
Dr. Lloyd F. Moss was a physician and leader in Fredericksburg for more than 60 years, and was instrumental in making Fredericksburg’s free clinic, which bears his name, a reality. He served on its board until his death on Aug. 28, 2006.
Moss began his internal medicine practice at Pratt Clinic in 1948 after serving in the U.S. Army Air Medical Corps during World War II, and helped found Pratt Medical Center. Seeing the need to provide health care for the uninsured and poor, he became the first chairman of the Fredericksburg Area Regional Health Council’s free clinic committee.
The Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic opened in 1993 with medical and non-medical volunteers offering limited services two evenings a week in the Amy Guest Wing of the old Mary Washington Hospital. It has grown and relocated twice since 1993, and now operates five days a week and offers both day and evening appointments in a state-of-the-art facility.
Moss continued to see patients at the free clinic until he was 85, and “is remembered by his many patients as a warm, caring person; and a man of compassion and integrity. His kindness, his foresight and his dedication to his fellow man are worthy of highest honor,” Karen Dulaney, the clinic’s executive director, wrote in her nomination.
The Medical Society of Virginia presented Moss with its Wyeth–Ayerst Physician Award for Community Service for being a leader in the free clinic movement in Virginia.
Moss also was a charter member of the Virginia Reel; a founding member of the Fredericksburg Big Band; and a member of Lions Club, Rappahannock Health Advisory Council, Salvation Army Advisory Board, Hospice Support Care and St. George’s Episcopal Church. He received the J.C. Penney Golden Rule Award in 1995 for his volunteer service and achievement.
BARBARA TERRY
Barbara Terry, who served as Rappahannock United Way’s president for 29 years, was a “vital force in our community” who “spoke passionately for human needs and services in the region,” according to Janel S. Donohue, RUW’s current president.
Terry, a noted cook, also knew the power of her famous coconut custard pie to entice people to open their wallets and donate millions for the area’s neediest residents.
PermaTreat CEO Joe Wilson once paid thousands of dollars for one of those pies as part of a fundraiser for the Barbara C. Terry Emergency Assistance Fund, which gave money to area residents who fell through the cracks of social service programs.
“It was a good cause,” he said in an article that ran in The Free Lance–Star on Sept. 4, 2015. “And she made the most wonderful coconut pies of anybody in the world.”
RUW’s board of directors established the fund in 2010 in conjunction with the naming and dedication of the Barbara C. Terry Building, which is where individuals with severe and persistent mental illness can come for psychosocial rehabilitation.
Terry was born in Milford, and lived all of her life in Caroline County, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County. In addition to serving as a longtime president of RUW, she was the executive director of United Way of Virginia from 1999–2006 and served on Fredericksburg’s City Council from 1982–84. Davies, who served with her on the council, called her “a unifying force who kept the council working together and who constantly strived to help others.”
She also helped found the Fredericksburg Area YMCA and Fredericksburg Area Museum and Cultural Center, and served on their boards of directors. She also served on the boards of directors of the Commonwealth Girl Scout Council, Rappahannock Area Community Services Board and Rappahannock Community Services Inc., in addition to numerous other organizations.
The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce gave Terry its Prince B. Woodward Citizenship Award and its Community Services Award, and Mary Washington Healthcare gave her its Lawrence and Martha McMurtry Award.
Terry died Sept. 3, 2015.
