When the coronavirus first hit, Wayne Cihak and others like him all across the region were on the true front lines against the disease.
They aren’t the medical workers or first responders, but from the pandemic’s onset, they have been the force out sanitizing areas the public needs to use. They’re the people day after day wiping down places such as the city train station, grocery checkout lanes and door knobs on stores.
For his part in that effort, Cihak, a maintenance supervisor for the city of Fredericksburg, has been tabbed a Hometown Hero in this ongoing column feature.
He was nominated by his daughter, Caitie Finlayson.
“Since this pandemic began, he has been working tirelessly behind the scenes keeping our city running and healthy,” she said. “He recently sent me a picture of mobile hand sanitizer stands he was building, presumably for when our city starts to reopen.”
She added, “Several times a week, he’s out sanitizing the train station to keep our commuters safe. He’s been all over the city, wearing a mask, of course, doing repairs and keeping up with ongoing maintenance. All of it has been done quietly behind the scenes. ... My husband and I are city residents and so thankful for all of his hard work.”
Contacted about the nomination, Cihak reacted as most who have been nominated as Hometown Heroes. He said he’s just one of many city workers doing their part to keep things running and people safe.
“We’re a team from the city manager on down through the ranks,” said Cihak, noting that managers early on came up with a plan to keep city buildings maintained and safe, and to split work forces into smaller teams for redundancy so work could continue if a team member was infected or needed to be quarantined.
That meant the eight-person team he’s part of was split into two teams of four, working to maintain city buildings that include city hall, the police and fire stations, the Executive Plaza building, the parking garage and others.
“When the virus first hit, I think a lot of us felt a bit nervous, but we knew what we needed to do,” he said, noting that the team members constantly use precautions that include wearing gloves and masks when prudent, using hand sanitizer and frequently washing their hands.
“We can control proximity to other people,” said Cihak. “Many of the buildings we’re working in have been half-staffed anyway.”
He said when members of the maintenance teams sanitize buildings, they wipe down doorways, hand rails, elevator buttons, door knobs, light switches and more.
“You walk through the buildings and think to yourself: What would you touch?” he said. “We’ve had elevator buttons broken, we think because some people are punching them with their elbows. When we can, we’re replacing the plastic buttons with metal ones.”
The city staffer, who came from a building maintenance background working in Florida, said the city maintenance teams have installed hand sanitizer units in city buildings where possible, though many of the buildings are closed.
“We do cleaning every day at the train station to sanitize things people there are likely to touch,” he said, noting that they use Lysol and wipe down surfaces all around.
He said regular maintenance work goes on, as well, from fixing and replacing light bulbs and checking buildings currently closed—like the Fredericksburg Museum—to make sure problems don’t happen there.
“We check those twice a week because without people working in all those spaces, it’s important to keep an eye out for toilet or ceiling leaks,” he said. “We also walk the outside of the buildings now closed, picking up trash and observing things to look for problems.”
He said as spaces now closed to the public move toward reopening, the crew will check them out to make sure they’re ready and sanitized.
Going forward, Cihak said his crew and other city workers will be looking for ways to make city buildings as safe as possible amid the pandemic, looking at things like installing more “sneeze guards/deflection shields in spots to protect staff and visitors.”
Other future tasks may include retrofitting some spaces to keep people who come into them safely distant from each other.
Cihak said city staffers and members of the public have made it clear they appreciate the sanitizing work he and other members of the crews have been doing.
“When we do the train station, we get a mask and gloves on, then grab some rags and wipe down the rails, elevators and ticket booths, maybe taking an hour or so to hit everything,” he said. “People see that and tell us they appreciate what we’re doing.”
