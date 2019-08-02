A growing number of people call Fredericksburg home because they love its charm, its history, its scenic views of the Rappahannock River and its lively downtown scene.
Now they have a shot at earning it the title of Best Small Town in Southern Living magazine's annual the South's Best 2020 awards competition. It's competing against 32 other towns, including Beaufort, N.C., which was No. 1 last year. The only other Virginia "small town" to make the list this year is Williamsburg.
Southern Living began the crowd-sourced awards four years ago to celebrate the people and places its readers love across the South. It features a number of categories, including best big city, best new restaurant and best scenic drive. Virginia's wine trails, which take in several area wineries, is competing in that last one.
Anyone can vote by submitting a survey at southernliving.com/southsbestvote by Sept. 16. An entry also earns you the chance to win the grand prize of $2,500 or one of three prizes of $500. Individuals can take the survey an unlimited number of times, but can only enter for the giveaway once for every email address.