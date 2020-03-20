Fredericksburg was seeing such a healthy upswing in its sales tax revenue that the City Council voted to increase the current General Fund budget by $600,000 at its March 10 meeting.
Then City Manager Tim Baroody declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools closed and many restaurants switched to takeout and delivery because they can have no more than 10 patrons inside or in an outside seating area at a time.
“What a difference 10 days makes,” Council member Kerry Devine said during the council’s virtual special session Friday.
It was available to the public only online or television because of social distancing concerns, and replaces the regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday.
At Assistant City Manager Mark Whitley’s recommendation, members did an about-face at Friday’s meeting and voted unanimously not approve the increase on the second and final vote.
“I have to say at this time that I do not feel confident about sales tax revenues coming through to the end of the year given the fact that we’re in the middle of an economic, very difficult situation,” Whitley said.
The budget increase was to have been used to boost the General Fund Contingency by $200,000, while decreasing by use of the fund balance for capital expenses and the Jail Stabilization Reserve fund by $200,000 each.
Whitley said Friday that the city’s revenues from sales, meals, lodging, admissions and other taxes will take a hit over the next few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social-distancing measures being taken in response.
Councilman Billy Withers said that restaurants and other businesses are having a tough time right now, and he and his wife are lending their support by ordering out several nights a week. Councilman Jason Graham added that the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority just announced that any Virginia restaurant with a valid license to sell beer and wine on site can now sell these to go and for delivery without applying for additional permits.
City Council also voted unanimously to set aside $2 million in this fiscal year’s unassigned fund balance for spending related to the pandemic or as a source for continuing operations as revenue collections decrease. These expenses may eventually be reimbursed to some degree by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but there is often a local match and a delay in receiving such funds.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw pointed out that the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority will meet Monday to discuss creating a temporary grant program to assist small businesses.
In other business Friday, the council voted unanimously to ratify City Manager Tim Baroody’s March declaration of a local state of emergency, and to authorize him to continue to take emergency measures to protect the public health and welfare. His latest action was to create alternating teams of city employees to help implement social distancing among staff.
It also appointed Deputy Fire Chief Mike Jones to succeed Fire Chief Eddie Allen as the city’s Coordinator of Emergency Management. Jones will become the new fire chief March 28. Allen had announced that he would retire March 31, but has been asked to delay that. He will support Jones and the city’s police department’s emergency operations until further notice.
