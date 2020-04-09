COVID-19 has upended the campaigns of candidates running for Fredericksburg’s City Council in the May 5 election.
First they changed, and then suspended, campaigning to comply with social distancing requirements. Now all five, as well as the two incumbents running unchallenged for School Board, are facing the possibility that the city’s elections will be shifted to Nov. 3, the same day as the presidential elections.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday he would ask the General Assembly to move the state’s May 5 general elections to November to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. This would affect city or town elections in 53 localities around the state, including the Town of Orange, where the mayor and vice mayor are running unopposed.
The governor used his executive power to move the primary elections from June 9 to June 23, but the assembly has to move the general elections.
“As other states have shown, conducting an election in the middle of this global pandemic would bring unprecedented challenges and potential risk to voters and those who work at polling places across the Commonwealth,” Northam said in a press release. “Making these decisions now will help election officials prepare and implement the necessary changes.
“This is about protecting the health and safety of Virginians during this pandemic and ensuring our citizens can make their voices heard in a safe, fair and uniform manner.”
Fredericksburg City Attorney Kathleen Dooley has raised questions about the governor’s proposal. In a memo to the council, Dooley said current state law allows him to postpone an election for 14 days during an emergency, and a local governing body can petition the Virginia Supreme Court to delay the date by 30 days,
Dooley said the April 22 General Assembly’s veto session can deal only with legislation sent to and returned by the governor.
“It may be that he plans to call a special session for this purpose, or there may be some proposal to attach the postponement to some legislative item. We are in the dark at the moment,” she wrote.
Northam had earlier urged people to vote by absentee ballot to help limit the spread of the virus. Fredericksburg’s Voter Registrar’s office has already received requests for 1,310 absentee ballots, and 204 have been completed and returned, said Marc Hoffman, the city’s director of elections and general registrar. The last time the city held an election for seats on City Council and the School Board was in 2018, when 1,420 total ballots were cast.
“I’m actually quite pleased by the response, particularly in Virginia, where people are used to doing it this way,” Hoffman said. “It’s hard for voters to change so drastically, but the response compared to the last election is encouraging.”
He said he will continue to accept absentee ballot requests up to the April 28 deadline, unless the General Assembly approves Northam’s request to move the date when it reconvenes April 22. If that happens, the governor has asked that all absentee ballots be discarded, and officials whose terms are to expire as of June 30 stay in office until their successors have been elected Nov. 3 and have been qualified to serve.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, who is running for a third term, said she’s concerned putting the local candidates on the same ballot as those running for president and vice president will mean people will pay more attention to the national election than local ones. She also thinks people who have already turned in their absentee ballots will be upset.
“It seems grossly unfair to discard their ballots,” she said.
Anne Little, who is running against Greenlaw, said she’s contacted several legislators to ask that they urge Northam to reconsider moving the May 5 election. She said it will also not only disenfranchise those who have already voted, but affect the tenor of the city’s traditionally nonpartisan elections.
“When we have an election, we’ve always had a very cordial conversation about our city issues. I don’t think that that is going to be possible in this very contentious, partisan election that is coming this fall,” she said. “I don’t think it does our city a service to have partisan issues take over a local election.”
Fredericksburg is already facing an estimated $4 million to $8 million shortfall in revenues for this quarter due to COVID-19’s impact on local businesses, and cuts are being discussed in the current budget and City Manager Tim Baroody’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year.
“I actually think postponing the election would be detrimental to our city,” said Council member Kerry Devine, who is running for reelection. “Our staff really does need to have a clear direction going forward, and the sooner they know who is going to be on City Council, the better.
“Really tough decisions are being made right now. I don’t think that’s going to be a surprise to anyone.”
Devine is one of three candidates for the two at-large seats on City Council. The others are incumbent Matt Kelly and Jon Gerlach, a Fredericksburg lawyer who heads the Architectural Review Board. Jarvis Bailey and Jannan Holmes are running unopposed for reelection to their at-large seats on the School Board.
Greenlaw, Devine and Kelly have paused their campaigns so they can work with Baroody and his staff on budget cuts.
“For me, politics is no longer on the table,” said Kelly, who had been leaving campaign literature outside residences until recently. “This is what needs to be done to maintain the fiscal integrity of the city.”
Gerlach and Little said they’re still running, although going door-to-door hasn’t been an option for weeks. Gelach has been sending out weekly emails to likely voters, and said he’s reworking his strategy while keeping the possible new election date in mind.
In the meantime, he said he intends to continue providing information to voters about local issues as they develop, and do his best to help small businesses, residents and city leaders get through this crisis.
Little, who initially campaigned door-to-door, now reaches out by phone and sent out a letter and flyer about her campaign, along with information on how to vote absentee, earlier this week. She said she learned a lot about the issues voters are concerned about when she got to meet them face to face.
“I needed to hear what people had to say,” she said. “That’s what I feel what’s really missing if we’re not able to knock on doors.”
