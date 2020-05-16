Fredericksburg has come up with way to fund the city’s public school budget for fiscal year 2021 that provides some flexibility during an uncertain economy.
City Council is poised to sign off on the School Board’s nearly $48 million operating budget that begins July 1. Of that total, $29.2 million will come from city coffers. But council members decided to only appropriate three-fourths of its portion at first. It will reexamine its ability to provide the remainder of that $29.2 million once the school year is half over.
Assistant City Manager Mark Whitley told council members during their meeting Tuesday that Virginia allows local governments to make quarterly appropriations for its school systems. City staff will continue meeting monthly with school officials to see how things are going and if budget adjustments can be made.
“This is the first time we’ve done this in my memory,” he said, “but because of the unusual year, we’re recommending that we go with this course of action.”
Council members unanimously approved the School Board’s budget with that recommendation on the first of two votes. It will accept public comment until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Comments will be read by the council’s clerk, Tonya Lacey, during a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. that day before the final vote is taken.
“This is wonderful that we can do an appropriation that is less, but we can review it quarterly as the situation changes,” Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said. “I think it makes everybody more comfortable going forward that we have every intention of doing our best to fully fund [the budget].”
Superintendent Marci Catlett had originally proposed a $50.4 million operating budget for the 2020–21 school year that gave all employees a raise, added instructional positions and picked up the tab for health insurance increases.
The School Board had to make revisions after state and city tax revenues took a nosedive due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fredericksburg, which relies heavily on meals and lodging taxes, is facing a $4 million to $8 million shortfall for the rest of this fiscal year. Next fiscal year’s hit is expected to be even larger.
The School Board is now seeking roughly $1.85 million less from the city. State funding for the city school’s upcoming budget is still expected to increase, but it could be about $450,000 less than anticipated.
Capital projects that aren’t related to safety concerns or ongoing maintenance have been deferred. The capital budget now uses $700,000 from reserves for capital expenditures in fiscal year 2021 instead of asking the city to fund them. They will include two “learning cottages” at Hugh Mercer Elementary School to relieve overcrowding.
Councilman Jason Graham pointed out that the proportion of city funding for the revised budget is nearly identical to that for the current budget. It’s 30.4 percent this fiscal year and 30.7 percent for next fiscal year.
“While cuts are unfortunately required in this time, we are not cutting the proportion of our budget that is going to our schools,” Graham said. “That is maintaining that same level of commitment regardless of the economic condition.”
Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. said it helped that the School Board selected Catlett as the new superintendent last year. He said he doubted that anyone without her years of experience working in the city system could have done as good a job handling a mandated school closure and shift to online learning and a revision to the budget.
“The School Board did a good job hiring ‘Super Cat,’ Dr. Catlett,” he said.
Greenlaw added that while the budget cuts are unfortunate, the council and School Board have the same goal.
“What has resulted is an opportunity here,” she said. “We’re not only looking at our capacity needs for our schools, but we’re looking at programs and we’re looking at future ways of educating—better ways—of offering more to our students.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.