M&M Auto Parts’ owner scaled back plans for expanding his recycling salvage yard on property next to Braehead Farm, but that wasn’t enough to allay City Council’s concerns about the operation’s possible impact.
It voted 6–1 last week to deny Rick Morrow’s request for a special use permit that his company needs to store vehicles stripped of salvageable parts on a 60-acre parcel in Battlefield Industrial Park. Several council members expressed concerns about the impact the outdoor operation could have on the watershed since there are several wetland areas on the property.
“I know that M&M runs a very good operation, but this is a high concentration of cars in a sensitive area,” said Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, who voted to deny the permit. “This has been a difficult, difficult decision, but this is how I have reasoned it at this time.”
Council members had postponed making a decision at their Sept. 22 meeting after several people expressed concerns about the effect so many car carcasses could have on both the wetlands and on Braehead Farm. The farm is a popular destination for families to pick strawberries and pumpkins, and it draws about 8,000 schoolchildren a year on field trips.
George and Roxanna Snead, who own Braehead Farm, lease the 60 acres being considered in the permit from Technautics. The Sneads sold the property to Technautics in 2010 so they could pay other family members who owned shares in the farm, but didn’t want to be involved in its operation. Technautics told the Sneads it is selling the property and their lease won’t be renewed.
The couple plans to consolidate their operation on their remaining 28 acres. Morrow, who has a contract on the property, had offered to continue leasing slightly more than 27 acres of it to the farm as part of the changes he made to his original permit application. He also agreed not to crush vehicles so they could be sold for scrap while Braehead is operating the agritourism side of its business.
“It was a real bummer,” Morrow said in an interview Thursday about City Council’s vote. “We spent a lot of money, time and thought. It would be a pretty big project for a little company like us.”
M&M has three locations, including a five-acre site in Fredericksburg’s industrial park. It buys wrecked cars from insurance companies at auctions, and salvages as much as possible for resale. What’s left of stripped vehicles is stored on the property because customers may want some of the remaining parts. The longer the company can hold onto a vehicle, the better its chances of making a sale.
“We’re crushing a lot of parts that could be sold,” Morrow said. “That’s one of the biggest things that motivated us to take that dive. We didn’t know we were going to run into ‘Save the Farm.’ ”
Several people who spoke at both council meetings about the permit pointed out that Braehead Farm is a major tourism draw for the city, and gives children an opportunity to experience nature and see where food comes from. They wanted to see it preserved as a green space, and possibly turned into a park.
Fredericksburg resident Anne Little said a way needs to be found to purchase the property so it can be saved, much like Crow’s Nest was preserved in Stafford County. On Thursday, she said a grassroots organization is forming an exploratory committee to do just that.
The goal would be to allow the Sneads to continue farming there for a time. Future uses could include an arboretum or nature preserve.
“We just can’t pin it down, because we need to get the stakeholders involved,” Little said. “We need more green space and more natural areas for both children and adults to experience. We’re just short on parks.”
Morrow said he still has 30 days to appeal City Council’s decision, which he is considering since he still has a contract on the property. He speculated that his permit request was turned down because the council didn’t think it would generate as much tax revenue as other possible uses, and that the city would eventually like to see the industrial park turned into an office park.
Matt Kelly, who cast the sole vote against denying the permit, said at Tuesday’s meeting that he’s been looking at this property since he’s been on the council and wondered why there’s still an industrial park in the city. He said M&M’s proposal would be a low-impact use in a I–2 zone, which allows light and heavy industrial use by right.
In addition, M&M’s expansion would not have included any permanent structures, so the property could be cleaned up quickly for a different use. Morrow had offered the city the first right of refusal if he ever sold it.
Kelly said denial of the permit sends the message that the city would rather have light or heavy industrial uses on that property, and it no longer has a “speed bump” in place in case officials want to acquire and redevelop it at some point. He added that the National Park Service and the Central Virginia Battlefields Trust have looked at the property, which is near Park Service property on one side.
Council member Kerry Devine said the city probably needs to have discussions with the Park Service about the property. In the meantime, she was listening to concerns that the public had expressed in phone calls and emails.
“I don’t see this as the highest and best use for this property,” she said.
