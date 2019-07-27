A public information session about the 44-acre development under construction on the west side of Lafayette Boulevard between Alum Spring Road and St. Paul Street will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St.
This informal open house will include a display of the plans and a presentation about the overall project. People will have time to meet and ask questions of the City of Fredericksburg's staff and representatives of Kettler, the project's developer.
The site work and construction underway for the project are the product of a three-year public review process, with City Council reaching a final land use decision in 2014. It will result in two residential projects: an 80-lot, single-family house neighborhood to be known as Telegraph Hill (west of the Dominion Transmission lines, on the uphill portion of the property), and a 204-unit townhouse community, to be called Fredericksburg Park (east of the Dominion Transmission lines).
As one of the final steps in this process, the council is being asked to approve a shift of the public right-of-way for Alum Spring Road 135 feet south (away from Blue–Gray Parkway) to create a safer 90-degree intersection. The shift will allow for the third element of the project, an approximate 30,000-square-foot commercial center that also will be called Fredericksburg Park.
Council members area also being asked to accept a half-acre parcel north of the Blue–Gray Parkway as open space.
The PowerPoint presentation about the project that was made to City Council at its July 9 meeting is available at fredericksburgva.gov/DocumentCenter/View/15607/Telegraph-Hill--Fredericksburg-Park-Project-Overview-July-9-2019.