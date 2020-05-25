By STAFF REPORT

Fredericksburg and its Economic Development Authority are seeking ideas from the public on how best to structure additional business assistance programs in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

A form is available at fredericksburgva.com/FormCenter/Exploratory-Committee-Comment-Form-13/Exploratory-Committee-Comment-Form-55.

The EDA held a short, special meeting last week to appoint members Suzy Stone, Lee Murray and Beth Black to a business assistance committee that will iron out the program’s details. Members of the business community will be added to the committee, which will be supported by city staff with guidance from the mayor and City Council.

The committee will hold a virtual meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, and public comments will be received in writing up to 1 p.m. that day by using the same comment form. A recording of the meeting will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday by emailing Amy Peregoy at aperegoy@fredericksburgva.gov.

The EDA and city have already teamed up on a business-relief program that led to $250,000 in grants being made to 107 Fredericksburg small businesses. They now want to work with the business community to discuss and implement additional ways to help. Ideas that have been discussed have included additional grants, a subsidized gift card program and the purchase of items that allow businesses to safely reopen to the public.

“Everything is on the table,” said City Manager Tim Baroody. “We want to tap into the best minds of our community to come up with a program that will help our businesses and enhance economic activity while keeping our residents safe—which remains our no. 1 priority.”

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments