Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini and his education program will be the topic of a free lecture at 7 p.m. Friday at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St.

Antonio Causarano, associate professor of education at the University of Mary Washington, will give the presentation, which is titled “Race and Education in Fascist Italy.” It will focus on “the historical aspects of race in fascist Italy and how the ideology of race was an integral part of the education of fascist youth during the 20 years of fascist regime,” he said.

Causarano teaches literacy courses for undergraduate and graduate students at UMW. He also supports the professional development of pre-service and in-service teachers.

The lecture is part of the Fredericksburg–Este Association’s ongoing series of talks that relate to Italy, which is offered free to the public. The talks are preceded by a reception at 6:30 p.m., and people should enter the church through its George Street entrance. Donations are accepted.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

