The Fredericksburg-Este Association will offer a free lecture on Piero della Francesca, an Italian painter of the Early Renaissance, at 7 p.m. May 10 at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St.
The speaker will be Nancy Heyward, an art historian and return presenter in the association’s Italian lecture series.
Piero cq websites use his first namewas a Tuscan mathematician, humanist and painter who lived from 1415-1492. His patrons were many of the most powerful men of his day, including those from the Montefeltro family of Urbino, as well as the Malatesta of Rimini and Pope Nicholas V. His works, mostly frescoes and some oil paintings, stand out for displaying his deep understanding of geometry and perspective.
“The cool color palette and geometrical compositions contribute to the refined and meditative nature of his works,” according to the National Galley in London’s website.
Heyward has led students on numerous trips to experience Medieval and Renaissance Italian art, including that of Piero. She said that “The ‘Piero Trail’ organized around this artist’s work is an excellent way to see the important stylistic elements and their structure of this period.
A social gathering will be held at 6:30 p.m. before her lecture, which is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
The Fredericksburg-Este Association, founded in 2015, nurtures friendship and cultural understanding between Fredericksburg, VA and Este, Italy, through exchanges, programs and events. More information is found at fred-este.org.