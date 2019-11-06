The Fredericksburg-Este Association will offer a free lecture on “Florence and the Medici” Friday at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St.
Julia DeLancey, an art history professor at the University of Mary Washington, will explore the powerful Medici family and its patronage of the arts and humanism in Renaissance Florence. She earned her Ph.D. at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. Her research focuses on the history of visual culture in 16th Century Venice and Florence.
A brief reception will begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the lecture at 7 p.m. People should enter from the church’s George Street entrance.
The lecture is part of an ongoing series of talks that relate to Italy, sponsored by the Fredericksburg-Este Association, and offered free to the public. Donations will be accepted.
The association, which was founded in 2015, nurtures friendship and cultural understanding between Fredericksburg and Este, Italy, through exchanges, programs, and events. More information is found at fred-este.org.
