Could Fredericksburg’s historic Renwick Courthouse complex be turned into offices, a performance and event venue, or a boutique hotel with a restaurant?
Those are the three top possibilities for adaptive reuse that Kennedy Smith, cofounder of the Communities Land Use and Economics Group in Arlington, outlined during a public forum held earlier this month in the courtroom of the old building. The forum came after a tour of the courthouse, the nearby Wallace Library and the old city jail, and drew more than 80 people despite rain.
Smith, an expert on commercial district revitalization, and Kathy Frazier, who cofounded the Frazier Group in Staunton and has extensive experience in historic preservation, came up with the suggestions based on the economic feasibility study they’d conducted of potential reuses for the old courthouse compound. It was funded by a $25,000 grant the city and Fredericksburg VA Main Street Inc. received from the Virginia Main Street organization.
“That doesn’t mean there aren’t other options,” Assistant City Manager Doug Fawcett told the audience. “There will be other occasions to offer input and comment.”
Smith said Frazier, who didn’t attend the forum, looked at the buildings to see what physical rehabilitation they need, what potential uses they’re best suited for, and what new uses downtown Fredericksburg might support. Meanwhile she considered which ones were the most likely to generate enough income to cover rehabilitation costs.
Smith then showed examples of how a number of localities across the country have repurposed historic old courthouses and other similar public buildings. They included the old Portage County Municipal Courthouse, an iconic building in Kent, Ohio, that has been converted into offices; and the circa 1899 former Fayette County, Ky., courthouse, which has been renovated and leased as a combination restaurant, bar, event center and office space.
She said that the old Fayette courthouse sat vacant for several years after a new, larger one was built. County officials considered tearing it down until people protested that the Romanesque Revival-style building should be saved.
The county partnered with a nonprofit, which hired a developer to do the renovations. That made it possible for the developer to get $10 million in state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits for the $32 million project, a model she said that Fredericksburg could consider.
The Renwick Courthouse was designed by James Renwick Jr. and built between 1851 and 1852 on the site of an earlier courthouse where James Monroe and John Marshall had practiced law. Renwick later designed “The Castle” of the Smithsonian Institute in Washington and St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.
The Gothic Revival building was left largely vacant after Fredericksburg’s new courthouse opened in 2014. It currently houses several city offices, and St. George’s Episcopal Church leases some of the first floor for Sunday school classes.
The Wallace Library, which dates to 1910, most recently served as the administrative offices of Fredericksburg City Public Schools until they were moved to the Walker–Grant Center. And the jail now mainly serves as storage space for the Fredericksburg Police Department.
When Fawcett opened the Nov. 7 forum up for public comment, many of the people who spoke said that they’d like to see the courthouse turned into a performing arts venue. Bill Beck, a former Fredericksburg mayor and former president of Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc., said he liked that idea, and wished someone could figure out a way to pay for it.
Smith, who once served as executive director of the League of Historic American Theaters, said it is hard to make performing arts venues profitable. She suggested creating an endowment if that is the direction the city decides to take.
Several people pointed out that parking is already a problem downtown, and holding concerts, plays and other performances at the old courthouse would make it worse. Fawcett said the complex has only nine parking spaces.
City Manager Tim Baroody said City Council has made space for the performing arts a priority, and work is underway to expand the 165-seat theater at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s branch downtown to 225 seats. That is expected to open in the first quarter of 2020.
In addition, the council has endorsed the University of Mary Washington’s proposed $40 million performing arts center at William Street and Sunken Road.
Several people had questions about the feasibility report’s suggestion that the courthouse could be turned into into a boutique hotel with 25 rooms and an event space where its courtroom is today. They, too, had parking concerns and wanted to know if there would be enough demand to support another hotel in the city, especially since Vakos Cos. has announced plans to build one on The Free Lance–Star’s former location at 616 Amelia St.
Smith said there is need in the region for upper-end hotel rooms, and that a boutique hotel in the old courthouse would be unique enough to create its own demand. She added that most such hotels use valet parking.
One of the least realistic reuses for the courthouse would be to turn it into Fredericksburg’s Visitor Center, Smith said, mainly because that part of Princess Anne Street doesn’t get much foot traffic. That idea was mentioned in a commentary in The Free Lance–Star by Danae Peckler, an architectural historian and a member of the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc. Board of Directors.
HFFI President David James said the organization wants the city to retain ownership of the courthouse, and would like whoever renovates the building to use historic rehabilitation tax credits and follow Secretary of the Interior standards. He said that HFFI would also like the application to make the courthouse a National Historic Landmark to be completed.
Kate Schwartz, the city’s historic resources planner, said all three buildings are a significant part of the Fredericksburg Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Fredericksburg is committed to preserving the Renwick complex, and hopes to put out a request for information in the next year or so to see what ideas developers might propose, Baroody said. In the meantime, suggestions can be submitted to Fawcett either by emailing him at dfawcett@fredericksburgva.gov or mailing a letter to P.O. Box 7447, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
