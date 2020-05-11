The Fredericksburg Farmers Market is recommending that shoppers wear masks and gloves and practice social distancing when it reopens at 7 a.m. Saturday.
The Spotsylvania Farmers Market instituted similar measures when it opened last month, and the King George Farmers Market will do the same when it opens May 23.
There will be three entrance and exit points for the Fredericksburg market, which will run through 2 p.m. People can enter the market at the corner of William Street and Prince Edward Street, the corner of Prince Edward Street and George Street and the corner of George Street and the alley of the Fredericksburg Rescue Squad Building.
Temporary 30-minute closure signs will be posted at the entrances if the park reaches maximum capacity.
People should check the level of activity at Hurkamp Park while looking for a place to park. If it looks so busy that it makes them feel uncomfortable or if there is a line of people waiting to get into the park, they should consider coming back in 30–45 minutes, according to guidelines on the market’s website, thefarmersmarket.co.
“We often find that shoppers come in waves, but those waves usually dissipate within 35 minutes,” it states. “Heaviest shopping times have been 8:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m., so consider arriving a little later in the day.”
There will be four parking spaces on the William Street side of Hurkamp Park set aside and marked for Farmers Market pick-up/prepaid spots. The parking in those spots is limited to 15 minutes.
City staff will greet shoppers as they approach one of the entrances and there will be barricades within the park and along its William Street side to guide them toward the Market Manager tent, located in the middle of the park. Shoppers will then be asked if they are there to pick up prepaid orders. Based on their answer, they will be directed to the appropriate line.
Those who are shopping will get to do so in the order in which they arrive. The shopping line will consist of barricades and dots on the ground to help ensure that shoppers stay 6 feet away from anyone else at the market.
A staff member will let people into the market to shop as crowd density allows. Shoppers should let the staff member know if they want to access SNAP benefits and bonus money.
Vendors will be wearing masks and gloves, and will prepare and bag orders in new, clean bags. Shoppers can only point to what they want, and should not bring reusable bags. Once they’ve made or picked up their purchases, they should leave through one of the marked exits.
“We ask that you be mindful of others who are waiting to shop. For many of our vendors, who have made friends out of customers, this is one of the most uncomfortable changes that result from the pandemic–reduced socializing and interaction,” the website stated.
“The Fredericksburg Farmers Market has always been as much a social experience as a shopping opportunity. We know that, for many, this is the first glimpse of a long-awaited return to ‘normal,’ but we all need to remember that in order for us ALL to stay healthy we need your cooperation. Please remember that we are all in this together and need to be patient with each other!”
