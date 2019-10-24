The Fredericksburg Fire Department is seeking the public’s opinions on emergency fire and medical response in the city.

The department is reviewing its programs, operations and future needs and wants as it sets the vision for the city’s emergency fire and medical services.

It has created a short, online survey available at surveymonkey.com/r/JL7PH3F to help it evaluate its operations as we set the future vision for emergency fire and medical services for the city.

“We are seeking the observations and requests from our constituencies as we determine how to continue to serve the public to the best of our abilities. Your input is valuable as we set priorities and identify sources of funding for the future,” said Eddie Allen, Fredericksburg Fire Department chief in a news release.

Get our daily Headlines Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

—Cathy Jett

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments