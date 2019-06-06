Fredericksburg’s first responders are sponsoring the “Badges for Baseball” day camp at Sunshine Ballpark at 1200 Wicklow Drive again this summer.
Don’t let the name of the event fool you. There is no need to have any previous baseball experience nor is there any need to bring any equipment.
Badges for Baseball is an opportunity for children ages 6–14 who reside in the city to have fun with members of the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Police Department and Sheriff’s Office from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 17–21.
Each day will include a breakfast from Chick-Fil-A and a discussion that focuses on a life lesson such as teamwork, respect, life choices, communicating or personal growth. There will also be an activity each day that focuses on one of the city’s public safety agencies. They will be:
• Monday: Stop the bleed and hands-only CPR.
• Tuesday: Ladder truck demonstration and operating the fire hose.
• Wednesday: K9 and UAS Drone. One of the “coaches” will actually get in the protective suit and bitten by the K9.
• Thursday: A hike on one of the trails near the ballpark with Officer Joe Young.
• Friday: A visit from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control “Critter Unit.”
Also on Friday, there will be a visit from a VIP for some closing remarks followed by a pizza party and fun activities to wrap up the week.
Transportation to and from the event is available. Details can be found on the registration site and form.
Admission is free, but space is limited. To register, visit sunshineballpark.org/cof-badges-registration or use the event board mailbox at Sunshine Ballpark.
The event is made possible through the efforts and support of the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Fredericksburg Police Department, Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Department, and the Sunshine Ballpark Foundation. For more information about Badges for Baseball, call 540/408-4952.