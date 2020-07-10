LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

While states like Arizona report as many as one of every three people being tested has COVID-19, the local and Virginia rate of positive tests remains significantly lower.

As of Friday, the positivity rate was 4.4 percent for the Rappahannock Area Health District and 6.3 percent for Virginia. The positivity rate measures how many people have the virus among all those tested, and health officials aim for rates of 10 percent of lower to be sure communities are testing all those with infections.

Meanwhile, confirmed cases continue to increase. There were 32 new cases reported Friday for a cumulative total of 2,628 cases in the local health district. That includes 1,077 people in Spotsylvania County; 1,048 in Stafford County; 264 in Fredericksburg; 135 in Caroline County; and 104 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there were 841 cases in Culpeper County; 471 in Fauquier County; 158 in Orange County; and 171 cases in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 943 new cases and 21 new deaths for a cumulative total of 68,931 cases and 1,958 deaths.